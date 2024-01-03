Lakeshore Residents Eligible for Disaster Recovery Assistance Program

The municipality of Lakeshore is delighted to announce that residents within a designated activation area are now eligible for the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians (DRAO) program, as approved by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Administered by the Province, the DRAO program aims to aid with emergency expenses and cover costs related to repairing or replacing essential property not covered by insurance, specifically in the aftermath of the significant rainfall event in August.

Homeowners, residential tenants, small owner-operated businesses, farmers, and not-for-profit organizations situated in the activation area, including Stoney Point/Point-aux-Roches and Lighthouse Cove that were adversely affected by the storm and power outage on August 23, 2023, are eligible to apply for this program. The assistance is not limited to residents who experienced flooding but also extends to those who suffered property damage from the storm, such as trees falling on roofs and fences.

Mayor Tracey Bailey expressed gratitude for the support from the Province of Ontario and Lakeshore staff who collaborated to facilitate this program. Mayor Bailey emphasized that responding to disasters requires a collective effort, and the municipality hopes that all impacted residents take advantage of this opportunity.

Residents have until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to submit their applications through the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter