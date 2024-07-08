Lakeshore welcomes rescue vessel ‘Alida’ to local waters

Belle River Marina is the new home of the ‘Alida,’ a rescue boat launched by Guardian Marine Rescue, a local volunteer search and rescue crew organization.

A ribbon cutting event took place aboard the vessel earlier this month to acknowledge the expansion of the Guardian Marine Rescue’s operating area beyond its Colchester, Ont. base.

The Guardian Rescue team works with the Coast Guard to assist and keep the waters of Lakeshore, Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River safe for all boaters.

“When something comes in whether it's somebody that's drowned, whether it's an overdue vessel, a sunken vessel, anything that goes on in the water, we train for it all and that's why we're here,” said Guardian Marine Rescue Treasurer, Tyler Burniston.

The addition of the vessel comes on the heels of three drownings that have occurred recently in the region.

Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey believes the rescue boat launch is an important addition to the Municipality of Lakeshore and its surrounding waters.

“Certainly, it’s everyone's responsibility to ensure safety, to remember to wear life vests, to ensure that your family and friends are safe,” Bailey said.

Bailey adds that she has first-hand experience following a personal loss ten years ago.

“I think it’s incredibly important. It's personal to me. So, I am incredibly grateful that this moment is happening here today and certainly a ribbon cutting that launches something amazing that will continue long into the future.”

Established in 2011, Guardian Marine Rescue is committed to saving lives and promoting safe boating activities in the community.

“Our team operates out of Colchester and Lakeshore, providing critical services across Lake Erie, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair,” said Burniston. “As the next search and rescue vessel on Lake Erie Lake Erie is significantly further up, and then even here, the next one that we have is in Mitchell's Bay and that's the IRB station and it's only open for certain months of the year. So, there is definitely a large gap in capabilities and we're happy to be here to fill up those gaps.”

The group collaborates closely with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and other local agencies to deliver effective and coordinated search and rescue operations

He says that all Guardian volunteers undergo rigorous training to ensure they are prepared for a variety of situations, even if you have no experience or prior training, they will take you through the training process.

“There are two Coast Guard Auxiliary courses that we will run you through your phase one and phase two training, and that gets you up to the point that you're pretty much comfortable doing most of the search and rescue activities that we conduct,” he explained.

At Guardian Marine Rescue, their mission is to prevent loss of life and ensure the safety of boaters within the region.

“We also engage in public education initiatives to raise awareness about boating safety and the importance of being prepared on the water,” said Burniston. “Through the support of our community and generous donors, we continue to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach, making our waters safer for everyone.”

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Milton Reporter