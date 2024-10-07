Lakewood Fire Chief Tim Dunphy retires after 32-year career

SmartAsset

Planning for a Roth IRA is a little different than with most other retirement assets. This tax-advantaged account generates entirely untaxed income, as long as effectively boosting the value of your withdrawals and your Social Security benefits. That changes your options compared to having a pre-tax 401(k) or other non-Roth account. For example, say that […] The post I'm 60 With $1.2 Million in a Roth IRA. How Do I Make Sure This Money Lasts the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by S