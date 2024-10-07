Lakewood Fire Chief Tim Dunphy retires after 32-year career
The city of Lakewood announced its fire chief Tim Dunphy's retirement on Sunday after a 32-year career with the Lakewood Fire Department.
The city of Lakewood announced its fire chief Tim Dunphy's retirement on Sunday after a 32-year career with the Lakewood Fire Department.
The two biggest countries in North America -- US and Canada -- are similar in many ways. But how do they compare when looking at the average salary? Read Next: The Average Retirement Age in 2024:...
Sean Tetpon, 55, has applied for over 1,000 jobs in the past year without success, despite making six-figures for decades in communications.
Once considered the ideal place to live out one's golden years, Florida is quickly losing favor with retirement-aged folks. Remote workers and the wealthy are flocking to the state and driving up home...
A British man has gained unexpected fame on the Chinese internet after he revealed his gruelling work schedule at a Chinese Big Tech firm, drawing fresh attention to the country's so-called 996 work culture. Jack Forsdike, a Yorkshire local, joined NetEase in Guangzhou in 2022, doing translation work which did not involve overtime. He was transferred to game design in January 2024, and the work load increased in April. He then realised "how difficult it might be" to keep up with the demanding ho
Chinese enterprises setting up overseas are navigating a minefield of legal challenges, making effective dispute resolution through arbitration more crucial than ever, according to legal experts. The emerging frontier of international arbitration to mediate contract risk for Chinese companies - fuelled in part by Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative - not only tests Chinese firms' legal capacity but also requires Beijing to proactively safeguard China's economic adventurers, they said. Internation
Sweden is among the best countries for a new AI company. It's most successful tech start-ups have seen an impressive revenue growth of 1,127%.View on euronews
A 62-year-old spent the bulk of their pension to pay down debt, leaving little for retirement. Here's what they should have done instead.
Engineering is one of the fields that often makes lists for careers paying more than $100,000 for workers with bachelor's degrees, so it's a good path for those who want to make a lot of money....
Retirement in America is a disaster for many. And no one — politicians, financial planners, pick your own expert — seems to know what exactly to do about it.
Middle class Americans are starting to withdraw from their retirement accounts early, which could lead to difficulties for the aging population.
The legendary basketball player and broadcaster says he was even willing to take a pay cut.
(Bloomberg) -- Commodities are soaring, fueled by escalating conflict in the Middle East, war in Ukraine, wild weather and supply chain bottlenecks. Gold’s rally has made buying Brent with bullion cheaper. And risks to Brazil’s corn crop are driving up prices of the grain.Most Read from BloombergSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle Regulators Have Against Tiny Cars?For a Master of Brutalist Pr
Planning for a Roth IRA is a little different than with most other retirement assets. This tax-advantaged account generates entirely untaxed income, as long as effectively boosting the value of your withdrawals and your Social Security benefits. That changes your options compared to having a pre-tax 401(k) or other non-Roth account. For example, say that […] The post I'm 60 With $1.2 Million in a Roth IRA. How Do I Make Sure This Money Lasts the Rest of My Life? appeared first on SmartReads by S
Insightful Analysis of Micron Technology Inc's Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats
A plane carrying Brazilians fleeing Lebanon landed Sunday in Brazil. (AP video by Tatiana Pollastri)
Saving for retirement gives people a sense of security and makes them more confident in their future. However, most people don't feel like they've put enough away for their post-work years. According...
Planning on retiring? Not so fast. Here are some challenges you can expect if you plan on retiring in the near future and why you may need to delay it.
About 4,150 Edmonton public school support workers are preparing to take strike votes after more than four years without current collective agreements.Low wages that have stagnated in times of inflation, difficult working conditions and trouble agreeing on other concessions has created a "crisis" for school workers across the province, Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Alberta president Rory Gill said in an interview on Friday. "It's gone beyond a crisis toward a catastrophe," Gill said.
Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi
CNN’s Dana Bash and Lara Trump sparred over misinformation Donald Trump has spread about funding for disaster relief in North Carolina, with the anchor refusing to let the former president’s daughter-in-law get away with ducking her questions.Bash laid into the Republican National Committee co-chair as she tried to change the direction from her father-in-law's dubious claims that FEMA is only offering a few hundred dollars to Americans who have had their homes destroyed in Hurricane Helene. “I w