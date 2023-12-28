Lakewood Police releases 911 call from Christmas Eve stabbing, Amber Alert
The call came from someone who witnessed the fight between 29-year-old Ariel Walters and her 30-year-old husband, Quantez Walters, police said.
The call came from someone who witnessed the fight between 29-year-old Ariel Walters and her 30-year-old husband, Quantez Walters, police said.
A long-haul truck driver from British Columbia, reported missing shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday, has been found dead, according to a family friend.Farah Ali Mohamud, 34, drove to Winnipeg from Vancouver to deliver a load Friday morning and was scheduled to pick up another load on Saturday morning. His truck was found in the parking lot behind the Sherbrook Inn. "Police informed [family] that they discovered his body not far away … from where the truck was found," Sai
Hannah Waddingham appeared on the Christmas episode of ITV’s “James Martin’s Saturday Morning” (via The Independent) and revealed she’s ready to defend Tom Cruise against his critics after working with the Oscar nominee on the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 8.” It was announced in March that the “Ted Lasso” Emmy winner was joining Cruise and the …
A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump reportedly said in 2002.
ALBERTA BEACH, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an underwater recovery team, with the help of police and firefighters, have found the bodies of a family that were last seen before Christmas on a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle. Police had been looking for Kelly and Laura Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, since they were reported missing Christmas Day when they were overdue to attend a function. They hadn't been heard from since Dec. 23, and friends have said they were last seen in the
Savanah Soto went missing on Friday, day before she was scheduled to go into labour
Ukraine is targeting Russia’s prized Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea in a bid to disrupt logistics supplies to the frontline
A special family moment was captured between King Charles and his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new BBC documentary
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003.
The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.
The Royal couple are leaving 2023's drama behind.
The technology interacts with users the same way the creator would. It's based on hundreds of hours of Reid's content, and fact-checked by her.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
The Meta CEO shares his three daughters with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan
With their playoff hopes fading, the Denver Broncos will sit Russell Wilson for the final two games of the season, according to multiple reports.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered its military, the munitions industry and the nuclear weapons sector to accelerate war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the U.S., state media said on Thursday. Speaking on the policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with "anti-imperialist independent" countries, news agency KCNA reported. "He (Kim) set forth the militant tasks for the People's Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defence sectors to further accelerate the war preparations," KCNA said.
The actor's eldest daughter Clara shared pictures from their festivities on Instagram
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly headed out to Malibu for dinner at Nobu.
British comedian and actor John Cleese has sparked controversy after comparing Donald Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. In a message posted on X, the A Fish Called Wanda, Fawlty Towers and Monty Python actor wrote that there were five ways in which Hitler was preferable to Trump, who is seeking re-election to the White …
"We cannot fall into the trap of thinking that all is good for Putin, and we cannot jettison effective measures to pressure him," Yale researchers said.