Lala Kent Explains Why She Chose to Encapsulate Her Placenta After Giving Birth to Daughter Sosa

The 'Vanderpump Rules' is also mom to daughter Ocean, 3

Lala Kent/Instagram Lala Kent and Ocean

Lala Kent is opening up about her decision to encapsulate her placenta after giving birth to her second daughter Sosa.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories of a pill bottle after she encapsulated her placenta. Writing over the image, which also featured her newborn daughter's feet, Kent explained why she decided to put her placenta in pill form.

"I've spoken about encapsulating my placenta after I gave birth to Ocean," Kent began, referencing her 3-year-old older daughter. "I felt it helped me adjust into postpartum, and leveled my overall mood."

"I did it again with Sosa, and I'm having the exact same experience. This isn't to open the 'do it — don't do it' conversation. It's simply to share my personal thoughts and experiences," she continued, tagging the brand she used.

Lala Kent/Instagram Lala Kent

Earlier this week, Kent shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories, documenting her daughter Ocean's sweet and silly reaction to meeting her baby sister Sosa for the first time. The Stories began with a black screen that read, "Ocean's selfies after meeting Sosa..."

Ocean celebrated the new addition to her family with some hilarious selfies. Posting four of them on her story, Lala's older daughter could be seen in the corner of the screen looking down and blinking, before the final snap, in which Ocean excitedly made a funny little face at the camera.

Following Ocean's selfies, Kent shared another black screen to her Stories, writing, "For real though, Ocean is absolutely obsessed with Sosa. It was love at first sight."

She continued, "We are all over the moon about the newest addition to our pod. I can't wait to share all the moments of this new chapter and blessing in our life."

"I've been enjoying every second. Lots of skin to skin, lots of boobie time, lots of staring & thanking God," she added.

Kent welcomed her second daughter on Tuesday, Sept. 3, announcing the exciting news in a post on her Instagram Stories.

The new mom of two shared a black screen on her Stories, writing, "Welcome into the world, my love," across the photo, adding the date "9.3.24" in the bottom right corner. She didn't announce the name until Monday, Sept. 9, sharing a black-and-white photo on her Instagram of her baby's feet, curled up on a fuzzy blanket.

"Sosa Kent 🤍," the newly minted mom of two captioned her post, revealing her daughter's name.

