Lala Kent Recalls 'Really Fun' Experience Losing Her Virginity to Guy Who Looked Like an 'Offspring of The Rock'

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star admitted that she was "very emotional" after the experience

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Lala Kent

Lala Kent is dishing on her “really fun” experience getting intimate for the first time.

On the latest episode of her Give Them Lala Podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, shared that she lost her virginity to “this man who was really hot,” adding, “His dad looked like The Rock [Dwayne Johnson]. Oh. So he looked like the offspring of The Rock.”

The reality star noted that it was “a great experience” for her and recalled her partner’s love of all things red.

“We went to his bedroom… He had this weird thing with red because the lights were red,” she explained. “The condom was red.”

Kent — who is a mom to 2-year-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett, and is expecting her second baby — recalled how the man “set the mood” before their sexual encounter.

“I let him know I will not be giving you a blow job so I'm sure that was a really big turn on from the jump, [telling him] all the things I'm not gonna do,” she joked.

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Lala Kent at the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 11 Premiere held at the Hollywood Palladium on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“So we do the deed. Lil Wayne's ‘Lollipop’ comes on,” she added. “So that's what I'm being thrusted upon with listening to.”

Kent shared that she didn’t realize “the condom was red” until after the encounter, explaining, “When he pulls it off, I see that it's red, and he goes, ‘That's because of you.’ And I'm thinking I'm, like, gushing blood. Like, I'm dying.”

Kent clarified that wasn’t that case and was instead due to her first time getting intimate, but she still “bawled” after the experience, admitting, “I just felt very emotional about the fact that I had just done something.”

After the experience, Kent recalled that she watched the 2007 Pixar film Ratatouille without him while laying on a couch. “He smoked weed with his friends and then came up and joined me, and I was like, 'He's such a good guy,’” she added.

She shared that the pair stayed together for “a long time” from 17 to 20 years old, and called him her “first real boyfriend.”



Read the original article on People.