Lala Kent Shares Daughter Ocean's Silly Reaction to Meeting Her Baby Sister Sosa: 'Love at First Sight'

Kent is a mom to daughters Ocean, 3, and Sosa, whom she welcomed on Sept. 3, 2024

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; LaLa Kent/Instagram Lala Kent and daughter Ocean

Lala Kent is already obsessed with the bond between her babies.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Vanderpump Rules alum, 34, shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories, documenting her 3-year-old daughter Ocean's sweet and silly reaction to meeting her baby sister Sosa for the first time. The Stories began with a black screen that read, "Ocean's selfies after meeting Sosa..."

Ocean celebrated the new addition to her family with some hilarious selfies. Posting four of them on her story, Lala's older daughter can be seen in the corner of the screen looking down and blinking, before the final snap, in which Ocean excitedly makes a funny little face at the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Pregnant Lala Kent Reveals If She'll Grow Her Family After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Following Ocean's comical content, the proud mom shared another black screen to her Stories, writing, "For real though, Ocean is absolutely obsessed with Sosa. It was love at first sight."

She continued, "We are all over the moon about the newest addition to our pod. I can't wait to share all the moments of this new chapter and blessing in our life."

"I've been enjoying every second. Lots of skin to skin, lots of boobie time, lots of staring & thanking God," she added.

Kent welcomed her second daughter on Tuesday, Sept. 3, announcing the exciting news in a post on her Instagram Stories.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Lala Kent Instagram Lala Kent and Ocean Kent Emmett

The new mom of two shared a black screen on her Stories, writing, "Welcome into the world, my love," across the photo, adding the date "9.3.24" in the bottom right corner. She didn't announce the name until Monday, Sept. 9, sharing a black-and-white photo on her Instagram of her baby's feet, curled up on a fuzzy blanket.

"Sosa Kent 🤍," the newly minted mom of two captioned her post, revealing her daughter's name.

In a prerecorded episode of her podcast Give Them Lala released last week, Kent shared that although she already had the name picked out, she didn't want to reveal the newborn's name when the podcast episode dropped since it was Beyoncé's birthday.

"Today is Beyoncé's birthday. September 4 is her day," Kent said during the episode, which was released on Wednesday, Sept. 4. "We can't announce today."

When asked why she decided not to reveal, Kent said, "No one's gonna give a s---. It's Beyoncé's birthday!"

"I'm gonna wait. Baby S gets her moment," added the newly minted mom of two, referring to her second daughter's first initial.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.