Lambton Kent District School Board to Offer Virtual Learning Option

The Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) has officially announced its plan to continue offering virtual learning for elementary and secondary students in Grades 3 to 12 for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

For seamless transition, students currently enrolled in virtual learning for the 2023-2024 academic year will automatically be pre-registered for virtual classes for the next academic year. Similarly, those presently attending in-person courses will be automatically pre-registered for in-person learning in the following year.

Parents and guardians who intend to switch their child's learning mode, whether virtual to in-person or vice versa, must notify their current school by February 28, 2024, to initiate the transfer process.

To ensure eligibility, families opting for the virtual learning program must provide proof of Ontario residency at the beginning of each school year. Virtual schools will coordinate with registered families during August 26 for residency verification, which must be confirmed by September 13, 2024.

In line with maintaining classroom stability, enrollment in the virtual learning program is anticipated to be a year-long commitment. Exceptions will be reviewed case-by-case, considering space availability and varying by school and grade level. Students will be officially registered under McNaughton Avenue Public School for elementary and Lambton Kent Composite School for secondary education.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter