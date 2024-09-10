UK halts all Iran flights as allies step up sanctions

Matt Murphy - BBC News
·4 min read
An armed Ukrainian soldier
Western officials say the Iranian missiles will soon be used against Ukrainian positions [Getty Images]

The UK, France and Germany have announced fresh sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine, including restrictions on Iran Air's ability to fly to the UK and Europe.

Also among the new measures, which have been announced as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits London, are travel bans on a number of Iranian military officials.

Mr Blinken said Russians had been trained by Iranian forces to use short-range missiles and they could be deployed against Ukrainians within weeks.

His host, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, said the Iranian deliveries marked a "dangerous escalation" which had allowed Russia to "fuel its illegal invasion of Ukraine".

"Iran must stop supporting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state," Mr Lammy said. "The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Speaking earlier, alongside Mr Lammy at a news conference in London, Mr Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "increasingly relying on support" for Iran and North Korea to help "wage his war of aggression on Ukraine".

The UK Foreign Office announced specific sanctions against several key individuals it said were heavily involved in the missiles supplies, including Iranian Brig Gen Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari who commands the country's exports of defence products to its partners. He has been placed under a travel ban and asset freeze, alongside two other Iranian officials.

Five Russian cargo ships have also been sanctioned for transporting the military supplies from Iran, despite what the UK said were repeated warnings not to do so.

Meanwhile, several organisations, including some allegedly involved in the production of Iran's kamikaze-style Shahed drones - which Russia has used consistently in attacks on Ukrainian cities - have been sanctioned.

In a statement, the UK, France and Germany - known as the E3 - called on Iran "to immediately cease all support to Russia’s war against Ukraine and halt the development and transfers of its ballistic missiles".

They added that Iran's supply of missiles represented a "a direct threat to European security".

An Shahed drone in flight
Iran has long supplied Shahed drones to Russia, but European officials say the sale of missiles represented an "escalation" [Reuters]

Mr Blinken echoed the E3 statement, saying that the move "demonstrates how Iran's destabilising influence stretches long beyond the Middle East".

The Western sanctions come as Russia has continued to make gains in eastern Ukraine, with Moscow's forces rapidly approaching the key settlement of Pokrovsk.

Pokrovsk is an essential transportation hub. If it falls, then Russian forces will cut off one of the main supply routes in the region. This will likely force Ukraine to retreat from Chasiv Yar and the front line will move closer to Kramatorsk, a major industrial city.

The Iranian short range missile deliveries will aid the Russian advance, Mr Blinken said, by allowing Moscow to use more of its existing arsenal for targets that are further from the frontline, while reserving the new missiles for closer range targets.

The top US diplomat hit out at the new Iranian government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is said to desire a less adversarial relationship with the West.

"Iran's new president and foreign minister have repeatedly said that they want to restore engagement with Europe. They want to receive sanctions relief. Destabilising actions like these will achieve exactly the opposite," he said.

Mr Blinken and Mr Lammy also announced a joint trip to Ukraine this week, the first joint trip in years as UK diplomats seek to frame the secretary of state's visit as a reaffirmation of a close partnership between the two countries, often described as the "special relationship".

Mr Blinken said one of their goals ahead of the visit was to "hear directly from the Ukrainian leadership" about their "objectives and what we can do to support those needs".

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has made clear the UK government will continue to back Ukraine and send £3bn in military support to the country for as long as needed.

Last week, the UK government said it was sending hundreds more short-range missiles to Ukraine in a package worth £162m.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised the pace of weapons deliveries, and asked for authorisation to strike targets deep inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles - a move the US has thus far resisted.

Mr Blinken would not be drawn on what their answer will be this time to President Zelensky's longstanding plea during talks in Kyiv.

Latest Stories

  • Iranian missiles in Russia are a legitimate target, a Ukrainian official says

    A senior Ukrainian official said Monday that Western partner countries must allow Ukraine to use weapons they have supplied to strike military warehouses inside Russia because of strong suspicions Iran has provided ballistic missiles for the Kremlin’s war effort. The United States has told allies it believes Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press at the weekend.

  • US, UK, France and Germany threaten new sanctions on Iran for arming Russia with ballistic missiles

    The US, UK, France and Germany on Tuesday announced sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles to use in its war in Ukraine. In a joint statement, the governments of France, Britain and Germany said they were coordinating a “strong response” with their European and international partners, including cancelling bilateral air agreements with Iran. Western powers on Tuesday announced fresh sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with short-range missiles for immin

  • Kremlin, on report of missile supplies from Iran, says Tehran is its partner

    The Kremlin, asked on Monday about a Wall Street Journal report that Iran has sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Iran is Russia's partner, and that the two countries are developing dialogue in all areas. The Journal cited unidentified U.S. and European officials as saying that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

  • Ukraine launches 144 drones in attack over Russia, Moscow says

    The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday it downed 144 Ukrainian drones during a major overnight attack over nine regions in the west of the country, including the Moscow area.

  • The US accuses Iran of sending Russia short-range ballistic missiles to use in Ukraine

    LONDON (AP) — The United States formally accused Iran on Tuesday of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine and will take measures to punish those involved.

  • US says Russia received missiles from Iran, piles on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and will likely use them in Ukraine within weeks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, warning that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran threatens wider European security. At a news conference in London ahead of a visit to Kyiv he and Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy will make, Blinken said Washington had privately warned Iran that providing ballistic missiles to Russia would be "a dramatic escalation" and said new sanctions would be imposed later on Tuesday.

  • Iran ‘one of our most serious threats’, warns Healey amid Ukraine conflict

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed Russia has now received shipments of ballistic missiles from Iran while on a separate visit to London.

  • White House says will sanction Iran and Russian targets

    The U.S. on Tuesday will impose sanctions on individuals and entities in Iran and Russia involved in Tehran's delivery of ballistic missiles to Moscow, the White House said on Tuesday. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby also told reporters that new sanctions on Iran Air would restrict its commercial flights from Iran to British and continental Europe.

  • The US and Britain accuse Iran of sending Russia missiles to use against Ukraine

    LONDON (AP) — The United States and Britain formally accused Iran on Tuesday of supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia to use against Ukraine, announcing new sanctions on Moscow and Tehran before a joint visit to Kyiv by their top diplomats.

  • A second Afghan embassy says it will close after the Taliban withdrew recognition

    ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan's embassy in Norway is to close on Thursday, its occupants said, the second of the country's diplomatic missions to announce closure this week.

  • Blinken slams Israel after IDF says its forces likely shot slain American activist

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is “highly likely” American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed in the occupied West Bank on Friday, was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire.”

  • Taiwan fighter jet crashes at sea on training mission

    A Taiwan air force Mirage fighter jet crashed off the island's northwest coast on Tuesday night and search efforts were ongoing for the pilot, who successfully ejected, the defence ministry and official Central News Agency said. The defence ministry said the French-built Mirage was conducting nighttime exercises when it suffered a suspected loss of power and the pilot then bailed out. The Central News Agency said the aircraft had crashed into the sea off Hsinchu on Taiwan's northwest coast, a city home to a major air base.

  • Blinken arrives for UK talks

    US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives at the Foreign Office in Whitehall for talks with British foreign secretary David Lammy MP. .

  • Russian drone that crashed in Latvia carried explosives, Latvian military says

    A Russian military drone which crashed in Latvia on Saturday carried explosives that were likely to have been intended for Ukraine when it strayed into its air space, Latvian officials said on Monday. Romania and Latvia, both NATO members and supporters of Ukraine in its 2 1/2-year-old war with Russia, said on Sunday they were investigating instances of Russian drones that crashed after breaching their airspace. The drone that landed in Latvia was of the Iranian-designed Shahed type, National Armed Forces Commander Lieutenant General Leonids Kalnins told a press conference, according to Latvia's Delfi news website.

  • Two NATO members say Russian drones violated their airspace

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Two NATO members said Sunday that Russian drones violated their airspace, as one reportedly flew into Romania during nighttime attacks on neighboring Ukraine while another crashed in eastern Latvia the previous day.

  • Head of US think tank to be extradited on China agent charges

    The leader of a U.S. think tank who was indicted last year on charges of acting as an unregistered agent of China has been arrested and will be extradited in the coming weeks or months, prosecutors said on Monday. In July 2023, federal prosecutors in Manhattan accused Gal Luft of paying a former high-ranking U.S. government official on behalf of principals based in China in 2016, as well as seeking to broker the sale of weapons and Iranian oil. Luft, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, was arrested in Cyprus last February but fled while released on bail, prosecutors said in a court filing.

  • Ukraine: Sanctions on Iran over missile supply to Russia not enough

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday Russia had already received missiles from the Islamic Republic, 2-1/2 years into the full-scale war in Ukraine. In response, the U.S. will impose fresh sanctions on Iran later on Tuesday, Blinken told a news conference in London.

  • Mel B joins a campaign calling for a new UK law to bar Afro hair discrimination

    LONDON (AP) — Former Spice Girl Mel B is among dozens of Black Britons urging Parliament to update the country's equality laws and prohibit Afro hair discrimination.

  • Ukraine says it downed six drones and two missiles during Russia's attack

    Ukraine's air force said on Monday it shot down six out of eight Russian-launched drones and two out of three missiles during an overnight attack over four Ukrainian regions. Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones to attack Ukraine in the past weeks, prompting Kyiv to reiterate to its Western allies the urgent need for air defence and long-range strike capacity to repel the attacks. On Monday, the air defence shot down aerial targets in the Kyiv region with debris causing two fires in open areas which have since been put out, the regional authorities said.

  • As warming threatens polar bear tourism, a Canadian town adapts and thrives

    CHURCHILL, Manitoba (AP) — Change has broken, remade and continues to reshape this remote town where tundra meets forest on the shore of Hudson Bay.