Lammy brands Assad rat of Damascus who fled to Russia with tail between his legs

Richard Wheeler and Rhiannon James, PA Political Staff
·2 min read

David Lammy has branded Bashar Assad as the “rat of Damascus” who fled to Russia with his “tail between his legs”.

The Foreign Secretary said the new Labour administration resisted any calls to re-engage with Syria under Mr Assad’s rule as the former president was a “monster”.

Making a statement to the Commons following the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war, Mr Lammy told MPs: “We said no because Assad was a dictator, whose sole interest was his wealth and his power. And we said no because Assad is a criminal who defied all laws and norms to use chemical weapons against the Syrian people.

“We said no because Assad is a butcher with the blood of countless innocents on his hands, and we said no because Assad was a drug dealer.”

Mr Lammy said the UK Government knew Mr Assad was “never, ever going to change”, adding: “There were those who used to call Assad the lion of Damascus.

“Now we see the reality: Assad is the rat of Damascus, fleeing to Moscow with his tail between his legs. How fitting he should end up there.”

The Cabinet minister said the fall of the Assad regime was also a “humiliation” for Russia and Iran.

He said: “We welcome the opportunity this brings the people of Syria.

“Assad’s demise is not just a humiliation to him and his henchmen, it is a humiliation for Russia and Iran. Iran’s so-called axis of resistance is crumbling before our eyes.”

Mr Lammy said Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to “prop up Assad for more than a decade”, adding: “All that he’s got for this is a fallen dictator, filing for asylum in Moscow.

“He says he wants to return Russia to its imperial glory, but after more than 1,000 days he has not subjugated Ukraine. Putin’s fake empire stops short just a few miles out of Donetsk.”

Latest Stories

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Sarcasm Levels Skyrocket Over Alina Habba’s New Trump White House Gig

    Donald Trump’s announcement sparked an outpouring of snark.

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Fact check: Trump, repeating old lies on ‘Meet the Press,’ falsely claims US is the only country with birthright citizenship

    President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his old lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship.

  • Biden's sad, failed presidency is even worse than Trump's first term | Opinion

    If Joe Biden's presidency is what it means to have the 'adults back in charge,' it's no wonder Americans chose Donald Trump a second time.

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s Praise for QAnon

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillip played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory and the central figure behind it. QAnon posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power

  • Trump Rewards His Fire-Breathing Lawyer Alina Habba With High-Ranking Title

    President-elect Donald Trump has named his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as counselor to the president. In a Truth Social post published Sunday night, Trump described Habba as a “tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team” while announcing her new role in the White House. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve,” the president-elect continued. “Standing with me through numerous ‘trials

  • CSIS says it will disclose 'some information' about foreign interference to Pierre Poilievre

    Canada's spy agency says it will disclose "some information" about foreign interference to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who has resisted getting the national security clearance he needs to review classified documents about the issue because it would muzzle him.The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) told CBC News on Saturday that it's determined "the disclosure of some information to the leader of the Official Opposition through a threat reduction measure is appropriate."Class

  • Australia Inks Second Pacific Security Deal in Blow to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has signed a treaty with the Pacific nation of Nauru which gives Canberra a veto over security and infrastructure partners, dealing another blow to China’s efforts to expand its strategic presence in the region. Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly R

  • RBG's granddaughter wants to ask Musk why he needed lies to help Trump | Opinion

    You can count on Elon Musk misleading you, and using proxies to hide his actions. Only a fool would trust anything he says now.

  • Trump uses image of Jill Biden to sell his perfumes and colognes

    President-elect Trump shared an image of first lady Jill Biden when trying to sell his perfume Sunday. “Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING,” Trump posted to his Truth Social site. “Great Christmas gifts for the family.” The post included a photo of…

  • Trump is welcomed by Macron to Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelenskyy for their talks

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full dose of presidential pomp as the two held a hastily arranged meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy before celebrating the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

  • Syria’s Assad Is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • ‘Lamest of the Lame Ducks’: Democrats Slam Disappearing Biden

    Disaffected Democrats, including some from within his own administration, are furious with President Joe Biden for shrinking into a political non-entity since his party was walloped in last month’s election, according to multiple reports. “He’s been so cavalier and selfish about how he approaches the final weeks of the job,” a former White House official told Politico. The outlet—which spoke to nearly two dozen officials, including current and former White House staffers—reported that, since the