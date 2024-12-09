Lammy brands Assad rat of Damascus who fled to Russia with tail between his legs

David Lammy has branded Bashar Assad as the “rat of Damascus” who fled to Russia with his “tail between his legs”.

The Foreign Secretary said the new Labour administration resisted any calls to re-engage with Syria under Mr Assad’s rule as the former president was a “monster”.

Making a statement to the Commons following the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war, Mr Lammy told MPs: “We said no because Assad was a dictator, whose sole interest was his wealth and his power. And we said no because Assad is a criminal who defied all laws and norms to use chemical weapons against the Syrian people.

“We said no because Assad is a butcher with the blood of countless innocents on his hands, and we said no because Assad was a drug dealer.”

Mr Lammy said the UK Government knew Mr Assad was “never, ever going to change”, adding: “There were those who used to call Assad the lion of Damascus.

“Now we see the reality: Assad is the rat of Damascus, fleeing to Moscow with his tail between his legs. How fitting he should end up there.”

The Cabinet minister said the fall of the Assad regime was also a “humiliation” for Russia and Iran.

He said: “We welcome the opportunity this brings the people of Syria.

“Assad’s demise is not just a humiliation to him and his henchmen, it is a humiliation for Russia and Iran. Iran’s so-called axis of resistance is crumbling before our eyes.”

Mr Lammy said Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to “prop up Assad for more than a decade”, adding: “All that he’s got for this is a fallen dictator, filing for asylum in Moscow.

“He says he wants to return Russia to its imperial glory, but after more than 1,000 days he has not subjugated Ukraine. Putin’s fake empire stops short just a few miles out of Donetsk.”