Lammy handed over Chagos islands to feel good about himself, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick speaks about the anniversary of Oct 7 in the Commons

Robert Jenrick has accused David Lammy of handing over the Chagos Islands so he can “feel good about himself at his next north London dinner party.”

In a debate discussing the decision in Parliament, the Tory leadership contender said: “We’ve just handed sovereign British territory to a small island nation which is an ally of China - and we’re paying for the privilege.

“All so that the foreign secretary can feel good about himself at his next North London dinner party.”

06:25 PM BST

06:10 PM BST

IDS: Timing of decision helps the undemocratic Mauritian govt

More furious reaction from Tory backbenchers.

Ian Duncan Smith says: “The Mauritian government is guilty of vast human rights abuses, locking up other politicians who were independent.

“We have handed to them the rights over what the Chagossians have never agreed to.

“So my question to him is, why was there this rush just before their election?

“They will use this now to benefit themselves in the reelection process. Why do we do that to support the disgusting government in league with the Chinese?”

05:52 PM BST

Tugendhat: Lammy has sold out British sovereignty in favour of legal advice

Tory candidates are facing off with each over as the Commons debates the Government’s decision to hand the Chagos islands back.

Prior to Robert Jenrick’s intervention, Tom Tugendhat said: “The old principle that used to apply was the Wilson principle: the principle of self-determination that the Foreign Secretary may remember is the defence of the Falkland Islands, the defence of Gibraltar.

He’s now just violated that principle by undermining the rights of the Chagossian people in favour of a claim that was abandoned in 1965, never really made because it was only administrative and never properly governed from Mauritius. In favour of a court whose judgement was advisory, he’s sold out the sovereignty of the British people. Truly nobody, apart from a boy called Jack, has ever made a worse deal on the way to market. He’s come back with a handful of beans that he’s trying to sell as a prize.

05:45 PM BST

05:33 PM BST

‘This is a shameful day for British democracy’

Andrew Rosindell, Tory MP for Romford, says: “This is a shameful day for British democracy. This is a dark moment for human rights in the United Kingdom.

This Government is handing their home over to a foreign country in cahoots with a hostile nation. The Foreign Secretary must commit to allowing the Chagossians, the British Chaggosian people, the right of self determination, just as we afford it to every other British Overseas Territory. Are the people of Chagos islands worth less than the Falkland Islanders or the Gibraltarians or any other British Overseas Territory? Will he commit to allow the people of the Chagos islands to decide their own destiny?

05:26 PM BST

Lammy: We delivered what the Tories failed to do

The Foreign Secretary responds: “I’ve got to say it takes some brass neck to criticise this Government for delivering what they tried and failed to do.

“It was quite literally the last government that opened these negotiations in the first place, because they understood what was at risk and they went through 11 rounds of negotiations [but] resolved nothing.”

05:19 PM BST

Mitchell: Government is ‘sucker to our enemies’

A fiery speech by the shadow foreign secretary concludes: “The government is sucker to our enemies in a dangerous world and undermines the strategic web of Britain’s defence interests.

“Our country is the poorer and the less for it.”

05:16 PM BST

Mitchell: key military asset given away when world is on the brink of conflict

The shadow foreign secretary tells MPs: “When the world is more dangerous than at any point in our lifetimes, when the Middle East is now on the edge of serious conflict, when there is war in Europe, and when British military forces are engaged in protecting an ally from Iranian missiles, the Government proposes to give away a key strategic military asset to a state which has never controlled it as to which the Chaggosian people feel little affinity, if any.”

05:13 PM BST

Andrew Mitchell: Cameron and Cleverly would not have done this deal

The shadow foreign secretary says: “I can tell the house, Mr. Speaker, that this is a deal that the former Foreign Secretary, my noble friend, Lord Cameron, would never have done and nor my Right Honourable friend, the member from Braintree.”

05:10 PM BST

Lammy: Deal supported by US

The Foreign Secretary has said the deal was supported by key allies.

David Lammy told the Commons: “[The deal] is strongly supported by our partners, with President Biden, going so far as to praise our achievement within minutes of the announcement.

“Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin have also backed this successful outcome, which reaffirms our special defence relationship.”

05:05 PM BST

Lammy faces MPs

David Lammy is making a statement to the Commons explaining the Government’s decision to hand over the Chagos Islands.

05:00 PM BST

Pictured: former Blair strategist back in No. 10

Sir Tony Blair’s chief advisor on delivery has re-entered No. 10 as part of a reset following the departure of Sue Gray.

Sir Michael Barber, who served under Sir Tony from 2001 to 2005, was named as Sir Keir Starmer’s new advisor on effective delivery.

Sir Michael Barber has returned to the centre of the UK government

04:34 PM BST

Pictured: Michael Gove takes a stroll in Westminster

The former levelling up secretary is the new editor of The Spectator - Tayfun Salci/Shutterstock/ZUMA Press Wire

04:30 PM BST

Jenrick calls on Starmer to revoke visas of Hezbollah supporters

Robert Jenrick has asked Sir Keir Starmer if he would support revoking the visas of those supporting Hezbollah in the UK, Keiran Kelly writes.

The Tory leadership hopeful told the Commons: “We have to root out those who despise our country and our values. What will the Prime Minister do to revoke visas, where appropriate, of those in the UK conducting themselves in this manner.”

He also called for the Government to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Sir Keir responded: “We are proud of the democratic right to protest in this country, but supporting a proscribed terrorist group is unacceptable and we need to be very clear about that, and give the police our full support in taking the action they need to take, in relation to wherever it is in the United Kingdom.”

It comes after protesters brandishing banners in support of the terror group Hezbollah marched through central London on Saturday.

Read more here.

04:15 PM BST

ICYMI: Surrendering Chagos reveals the true danger of Labour’s ‘decolonising’ insanity

The Government does not have the Get Out of Jail Free card it imagines when it comes to the matter of the Chagos Islands.

The former Foreign Secretary and current Tory leadership contender, James Cleverly, described Ministers’ decision to hand the islands over to Mauritius as “weak, weak, weak”, despite the talks that led to the decision having started during his time at the Foreign Office.

Read Tom Harris’ full article here.

03:50 PM BST

Pictured: Starmer makes statement on Oct 7

Jacob Freedland with you now.

Sir Keir Starmer is making a statement on the anniversary of the Oct 7 attack on southern Israel.

Follow the action on our Israel blog here.

Starmer makes Oct 7 statement to the Commons

03:27 PM BST

Angela Rayner signs Oct 7 book of condolences at Israeli embassy

Today marks one year since the horrific October 7 attacks that saw so many innocent lives lost.



This morning, I signed @IsraelinUK book of condolences in memory of those who died, for their loved ones and as a commitment to our Jewish communities: we will always stand with you. pic.twitter.com/p8P91lxRBm — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) October 7, 2024

03:07 PM BST

Miliband: I would be fine with living next to a wind turbine or pylon

Ed Miliband has said he would be happy living next to a pylon or a wind turbine, according to reports.

The Government has said hundreds of new pylons will be needed to meet its green electricity goals, and dismissed calls for cables to be run underground as too expensive.

The Energy Secretary said that while he understood people’s concerns around new net zero infrastructure, it was the right choice for the country.

You can read the full story here.

02:48 PM BST

Pictured: Theresa May attends the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards in London

Theresa May, the former prime minister, attends the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London - Dave Benett /Getty Images Europe

02:35 PM BST

Coming up: Lammy to face MP grilling over Chagos decision

Sir Keir Starmer will deliver a statement in the House of Commons later this afternoon on the Oct 7 anniversary and the situation in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister should be on his feet in the Commons just after 3.30pm and you will be able to watch live and follow the latest updates on our dedicated Israel live blog which you can find here.

Once Sir Keir has finished, David Lammy will then make a statement on the Government’s decision to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The Foreign Secretary is likely to face questions from MPs angry about the decision and he will almost certainly be grilled about what it could mean for other overseas territories after No 10 ruled out talks on the future of the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

Mr Lammy should be on his feet in the Commons shortly after 4.30pm and my colleague Jacob Freedland will be on hand to guide you through the key developments.

02:20 PM BST

Reform’s new party political broadcast ‘first ever made with AI’

Reform UK’s new party political broadcast, due to be aired this evening (see the post below at 14.06), will be the first ever made using artificial intelligence technology, the party has announced.

The broadcast has been made in the style of a Hollywood film trailer. Reform said it will also be the first ever US-style attack ad to be broadcast in the UK.

The broadcast will focus on Labour’s first three months in office.

Nigel Farage, the Reform leader, said: “Nothing like this has ever been seen before in a UK Party Political Broadcast. Enjoy.”

02:06 PM BST

Reform to unveil new party political broadcast

Reform UK’s new party political broadcast will go out this evening, taking aim at Labour.

Nigel Farage teased the broadcast with three popcorn emojis.

It will go out on ITV One at 6.25pm and on BBC One 6.55pm.

01:30 PM BST

‘All-out war is in nobody’s interest,’ says Downing Street

Downing Street called for “calm heads and restraint” in the Middle East as Israel weighs up how to respond to Iran’s missile barrage.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We want to see an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages in Gaza and as [Sir Keir Starmer] spoke about at the UN we want to see a de-escalation in the situation in the Middle East, because ultimately, further conflict and further violence is not in anyone’s interest.”

Asked if the UK wanted Israel not to respond to last week’s ballistic missile strikes, the spokesman said: “Our priority is in preventing further escalation in the Middle East, and our focus is on working with allies to press for a diplomatic solution.

“All-out war is in nobody’s interest, and we continue to call for calm heads and restraint.”

01:27 PM BST

No 10: Chagos decision ‘has no bearing on other overseas territories’

Downing Street insisted the deal to give up sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) was due to the “unsustainable” legal position and had no impact on other disputed territories including the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman would not be drawn on the cost to the UK taxpayer of the deal which will see Mauritius being given sovereignty over the islands, with a 99-year agreement to secure the strategically important UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

The spokesman said: “The Government inherited a situation where the long-term secure operation of the military base at Diego Garcia was under threat with contested sovereignty and legal challenges, including through various international courts and tribunals.

“You will be aware that the previous government initiated sovereignty negotiations in 2022 and conducted a number of rounds of negotiations. This Government picked up those negotiations and has reached an agreement, which means that for the first time in over 50 years, the base will be undisputed, legally secure, with full Mauritian backing.”

Asked why the BIOT should not be seen as a precedent for other sovereignty disputes such as the Falklands and Gibraltar, the spokesman said: “It’s a unique situation based on its unique history and circumstances, and has no bearing on other overseas territories.”

The spokesman added: “British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands or Gibraltar is not up for negotiation.”

01:07 PM BST

Sue Gray won’t clash with ministers in new envoy role, insists No 10

Downing Street rejected suggestions that Sue Gray might clash with Cabinet ministers for the devolved nations in her new role as envoy.

Asked whether there was a risk of Ms Gray’s new position clashing with those of the Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, no, not at all.

“They will work constructively and collaboratively within the existing set-up.”

12:52 PM BST

No 10 rules out talks on giving away Falkland Islands after Chagos decision

Downing Street has categorically ruled out talks with Argentina and Spain over the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar.

The Government’s decision last week to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius sparked questions about the future of the Falklands and Gibraltar.

Sir Keir Starmer was asked last Friday to guarantee that no other British overseas territory would be signed away by the Government, but he avoided the question.

No 10 has now given a firm answer.

Asked if No 10 could rule out any negotiations over the future of the Falklands and Gibraltar, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Correct. There is no question around British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands or Gibraltar.”

12:36 PM BST

No 10 rejects claim Starmer has a ‘woman problem’

Downing Street rejected the claim that Sir Keir Starmer has a “woman problem” after he replaced Sue Gray with Morgan McSweeney as his chief of staff.

Rosie Duffield, who quit the Labour Party at the end of September and now sits as an independent MP, claimed at the time that the Prime Minister does have a problem with women and the “lads are in charge”.

Asked if that was the case, following the exit of Ms Gray, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters today: “I wouldn’t accept that characterisation at all.

“You can see the appointments that the Prime Minister made yesterday to strengthen his team. As you can see from his words he said yesterday he was very pleased to be able to bring in such talented and experienced individuals into his team.

“That shows the absolute determination he has to deliver the change the country voted for.”

12:33 PM BST

Downing Street refuses to say how much new chief of staff will be paid

No 10 refused to say how much new chief of staff Morgan McSweeney will be paid.

Sue Gray’s salary when chief of staff was leaked last month, revealing she was on £170,000 - more than Sir Keir Starmer who was on £167,000.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said special adviser pay levels would be set out in the usual way in the annual report on the issue.

12:31 PM BST

No 10 won’t say if Sue Gray was sacked or resigned as chief of staff

Downing Street would not be drawn on whether Sue Gray was sacked or if she resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman dodged the question during a daily briefing with Westminster journalists.

The spokesman also would not be drawn on whether Ms Gray’s new role as the envoy for nations and regions would be paid or unpaid.

No 10 also would not be drawn on speculation Ms Gray could be handed a peerage.

12:08 PM BST

Simon Case’s replacement deserves more than £200k – it’s a huge job, says Lord O’Donnell

Simon Case’s replacement will be “massively underpaid”, a former head of the Civil Service has said.

The Cabinet Secretary is to step down at the end of the year on health grounds after he was diagnosed with a neurological condition 18 months ago.

Mr Case has served under Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer. The most recent transparency data showed his salary was between £200,00 and £204,999.

His replacement will also earn £200,000, but Lord O’Donnell, who was the Cabinet secretary from 2005 to 2011, argued the role should have a higher salary because of its demands and seniority.

You can read the full story here.

11:46 AM BST

Kemi Badenoch signs book of reflection at Israeli embassy

At the Israeli embassy this morning to sign the book of reflection as we mark one year since 1200 Israelis were slaughtered in Hamas's horrific terrorist attack on October 7th.



Today we mourn the victims of terrorism. May their memories be a blessing.



A year on from October 7… pic.twitter.com/JwhwdfD2Jy — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 7, 2024

11:23 AM BST

Pictured: Members of the Jewish community stand with David Lammy at South Tottenham United Synagogue

Members of the Jewish community stand with the Foreign Secretary David Lammy at South Tottenham United Synagogue - Dan Kitwood /Getty Images Europe

11:12 AM BST

Britain has most illegal migrants in Europe, study finds

Britain is home to more illegal migrants than any other European nation, a new study has found.

There are up to 745,000 illegal migrants in the UK, accounting for one in 100 of the population, according to the research led by Oxford University experts.

This is more than double the 300,000 in France and ahead even of the upper estimate of 700,000 in Germany, which has the second-largest population of illegal migrants in Europe.

The figures were disclosed as the Home Office said 973 migrants in 17 small boats crossed the English Channel on Saturday, the biggest daily number this year.

You can read the full story here.

11:07 AM BST

Reform plans private prosecution of men in Manchester Airport fight with police

Reform UK is planning to launch a private prosecution of the men involved in the altercation with police at Manchester Airport earlier this year.

The party announced the move at a press conference in Westminster this morning.

You can read the full story here.

Reform MPs pose for a photograph at a press conference in Westminster this morning - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

11:01 AM BST

Has Starmer ‘completely lost grip’? Telegraph readers deliver their verdict

John McTernan, who served as Sir Tony Blair’s political secretary in Downing Street, said this morning that the Government had “completely lost grip” in recent weeks.

Telegraph readers have been weighing in on whether they agree in the comments section of today’s live blog, with some arguing that Sir Keir Starmer and his team never had a grip in the first place:

10:53 AM BST

Sue Gray a ‘superb public servant’, says Foreign Secretary

David Lammy praised Sue Gray as a “superb public servant” as he defended the Government’s record during its first three months in office.

The Foreign Secretary told broadcasters this morning: “I’m very pleased that over these 100 days, we’ve been able to speed up our support to Ukraine. I’m very pleased that we’ve been able to move forward with the establishment of GB Energy, that my colleague Wes Streeting has been able to settle the dispute with junior doctors and get on with the business of turning around our National Health Service.

“I thank Sue Gray for all that she did as a superb public servant. I congratulate her as she heads into this new role, working with Labour, connecting us the Government, with the regions particularly across our country.

“This is a Government pledged to serve. There is much to do. It’s a young Government, and we get on with the work ahead of us.”

10:44 AM BST

Oct 7 a ‘day of deep reflection and pain’, says Lammy

David Lammy said the anniversary of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel was “a day of deep reflection and pain”.

The Foreign Secretary told reporters at the South Tottenham synagogue this morning: “This is a painful day for the Jewish community across this country and across the diaspora.”

He added: “It is a day of deep reflection and pain thinking about October 7, the worst attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust. And of course, thinking about the many hostages that are still held in Gaza and their loved ones and their pain.

“And particularly we think of Emily Damari, the British hostage, and her family have no word of her fate or how she is doing.”

10:38 AM BST

Poll: Majority of voters view Government as ‘sleazy’

A majority of voters would describe the current Government as “sleazy”, according to a new YouGov poll published this morning.

The survey, conducted between Oct 3-4, found 31 per cent would describe the Labour administration as “very sleazy” while 28 per cent would use the term “fairly sleazy”, giving a total of 59 per cent.

The Conservative governments in power between 2019 and 2024 scored higher for sleaze: Some 45 per cent of respondents said “very sleazy” and 32 per cent said “fairly sleazy”, giving a total of 77 per cent.

A majority of Britons describe the Labour government as 'sleazy'



Current Labour govt: 59% say is very/fairly sleazy

Tory govts 2019-24: 77%

British govts in general: 77%

Reform UK: 51%

Lib Dems: 24%

Greens: 18%https://t.co/3YB8G7JTeP pic.twitter.com/NyPMOV3E5b — YouGov (@YouGov) October 7, 2024

10:07 AM BST

Telegraph readers weigh in on Sue Gray’s exit

One political story dominates in Westminster this morning and that is Sir Keir Starmer’s No 10 shake-up and the decision to get rid of Sue Gray from the role of his chief of staff.

Telegraph readers have been responding to the fallout in the comments section of today’s live blog.

09:55 AM BST

Pictured: Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street today

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, arrives in Downing Street this morning - Tolga Akmen /Shutterstock

09:50 AM BST

Jenrick calls for Cabinet Office investigation into Sue Gray

Robert Jenrick has called for a Cabinet Office investigation into “serious allegations” made against Sue Gray.

The Tory leadership contender said Ms Gray, who was yesterday ousted from her role as No 10 chief of staff, should be blocked from taking up her new role as envoy for nations and regions until an investigation concludes.

He said in a statement issued this morning: “Sue Gray’s tenure in Downing Street was one of the unhappiest in the long history of that building. It’s clear that she has left dozens of junior staff hurt and upset.

“But there were serious allegations made that warrant full investigation. In particular, the reports that Ms Gray - a political appointee - blocked sensitive intelligence briefings from being given to the Prime Minister.

“These are incredibly serious claims that come at a dangerous time for the world. Ms Gray should be blocked from taking up her new role until the Propriety and Ethics team at the Cabinet Office - a unit she once ran - have carried out a full investigation.

“It’s the least transparency we should expect from this Government which has moved from one crisis to another in its first few months.”

Whitehall sources claimed to the Mail On Sunday in August that Ms Gray was blocking access to Sir Keir Starmer. But a Downing Street source described the claims at the time as “just noises off from people who don’t know what they’re talking about”.

09:48 AM BST

Pictured: Outgoing Cabinet Secretary Simon Case arrives in Whitehall

Outgoing Cabinet Secretary Simon Case arrives in Whitehall this morning - Peter Macdiarmid /London News Pictures Ltd

09:42 AM BST

Defence Secretary defends Budget timing amid criticism

John Healey rejected a suggestion by Blair-era spin doctor Alastair Campbell that the Government made a mistake in its timing of the Budget, allowing other stories to fill the vacuum (see the post below at 09.06).

“We saw with Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng what happens when you try and rush a Budget,” the Defence Secretary told the BBC.

“So this needs to be done properly.”

The Budget is scheduled to take place on Oct 30. That will be almost four months after Labour’s general election victory.

09:27 AM BST

Healey rejects claim Labour at ‘crisis point’

John Healey rejected suggestions the Government is already at “crisis point” after Sue Gray stepped down as No 10 chief of staff within three months of Labour winning the general election.

The Defence Secretary praised Ms Gray as having a “great talent” for “bringing people together” and described her as a “natural team player” who “raises the standards of those around her”.

Asked how he would characterise the Labour administration and whether it was at “crisis point”, Mr Healey told LBC: “No, I’d characterise this as a new Government getting on with the job.”

He refused to be drawn on whether Ms Gray’s new role as envoy to the regions and nations was salaried or whether she would be elevated to the House of Lords, saying: “None of those are decisions for me.”

09:10 AM BST

Andy Street endorses Tom Tugendhat

Andy Street, the Tory former mayor of the West Midlands, has endorsed Tom Tugendhat in the Conservative leadership race.

Mr Street said he believed Mr Tugendhat is the candidate who best embodies a “moderate, inclusive brand of Conservatism”.

Mr Tugendhat said he was “honoured” to have Mr Street’s backing.

Tory MPs are due to vote tomorrow to whittle the list of four candidates down to three and again on Wednesday to select the final two who will then face a ballot of Conservative Party members.

Andy represents the best of our party.



I'm honoured to have his endorsement. https://t.co/vnxdQi6OK8 — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) October 7, 2024

09:06 AM BST

Failure to hold Budget soon after election a mistake, suggests Campbell

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves made a mistake by failing to deliver their first Budget quickly after winning power, Alastair Campbell has suggested.

The Budget is due to be held on Oct 30 and Mr Campbell said the delay had created the “sense of people not being quite sure what the Government is about”.

The former Labour spin doctor told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “It seems to me that the most important thing is to understand that in the modern age when it comes to strategy and strategic communications you have to develop, execute and narrate the strategy all at once.

“I think the point about the Budget is really important. When Margaret Thatcher won in 1979 Geoffrey Howe delivered the Budget five weeks after the election. Gordon Brown in 1997, he delivered the Budget eight weeks after the election.

“David Cameron and George Osborne in 2010, six weeks. We are having to wait almost 16 weeks since the election and I think that is what creates this sense of people not being quite sure what the Government is about.”

John McTernan, another senior figure from Sir Tony Blair’s Downing Street, made a similar argument earlier this morning (see the post below at 07.42).

08:51 AM BST

Alastair Campbell warns Starmer: ‘You can’t afford too many missteps’

Alastair Campbell has warned Sir Keir Starmer “you can’t afford too many missteps” in government after recent weeks were dominated by different Labour rows.

Mr Campbell, who served as Sir Tony Blair’s director of communications in Downing Street, suggested too many mistakes would cause voters to lose patience with the new administration.

He also claimed Labour governments are held to a “much higher standards” than Conservative administrations.

Pointing to the winter fuel payment decision, the ousting of Sue Gray and the “freebies” controversy, Mr Campbell told the BBC: “As I say, these are all recoverable but you cannot make too many missteps in government. Government is harder than opposition.

“Labour governments are held to much higher standards than Tory governments and I hope that this is the reset that is needed where people understand this is really hard, they have got big missions which frankly they should be what we are talking about, they should be what the Government is emphasising with constant explanation as to what they are doing, how they are doing it and why they are doing it.”

He added: “You can’t afford too many missteps. You can’t afford too many things which allow the public and allow the media - we still have a very bias right wing press in this country - to say they are all the same as each other.

“Labour are very different to the Tories in many, many ways, in policy, in values and I think actually we now have the most working class Cabinet that we have ever had frankly.

“But if you are not constantly developing, executing and narrating a very clear strategy then a sense of a vacuum can develop and then that will be filled with stuff like this.”

08:46 AM BST

Pictured: New No 10 chief of staff Morgan McSweeney arrives at Downing Street

Newly appointed No 10 chief of staff Morgan McSweeney arrives at Downing Street this morning - Peter Macdiarmid /London News Pictures Ltd

08:30 AM BST

‘Diplomacy is difficult,’ says Healey amid Middle East peace calls

John Healey said “diplomacy is difficult” but the Government is determined to try to “lead a push for a better peace” after being asked whether the UK lacked influence as it appeals for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

Asked whether the last year showed that Britain, the US and the UN do not “really have any influence” over the conflict, the Defence Secretary told BBC Breakfast: “Well, I’ve had detailed discussions with the defence minister in Israel, Yoav Gallant.

“I’ve said to him that Israel must do more to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza, the level of those civilian deaths has been intolerable but we’re also recognising the right of Israel to be able to defend itself against these terror attacks and against Iran as a country that is sponsoring this terror across the Middle East.

“And yes, of course diplomacy is difficult. There are setbacks, but we are determined that we will continue because that, in the end, is the only way to bring an end to fighting and an end to the anguish that we mark today.”

08:19 AM BST

Reeves ‘drops plans for Budget pensions tax raid’

Rachel Reeves has reportedly dropped plans for a pension tax raid, amid Treasury concerns that it would penalise up to a million public sector workers, writes Genevieve Holl-Allen.

Senior officials from the department told the Chancellor that cutting the 40 per cent tax relief on higher earners would have a disproportionate impact on public sector workers on modest incomes.

One government figure told The Times that imposing a tax rise on those working for the state, such as nurses and teachers, would be “madness” after having agreed significant pay rises.

It comes just weeks ahead of the Chancellor’s first Budget in office on Oct 30, which Sir Keir Starmer warned the public would be “painful”.

08:05 AM BST

Defence Secretary won’t back Macron’s Israel arms embargo call

John Healey did not back Emmanuel Macron’s call for a full arms embargo on Israel when it comes to the war in Gaza.

Asked this morning whether he agreed with the French president’s view, the Defence Secretary told Sky News: “No, we work a different system.

“We as a Government don’t supply anything directly to Israel, but where there are export licences that have a clear risk that may breach international law, then we’ve suspended those licences where they could affect the lives in Gaza.”

07:57 AM BST

Healey: Labour focused on ‘getting on with the job’ after Gray exit

John Healey said that “sadly it’s nothing new” to see a senior staffer in No 10 become “a lightning conductor for criticism”.

The Defence Secretary said Sir Keir Starmer’s administration owe Sue Gray for her “massive role” in helping it prepare for office but “I really respect her decision to step aside”.

“I’m glad she’s still going to be working with us,” he told Times Radio.

Asked whether he would have accused the Tories of being a “total shambles” if their chief of staff had stood down within three months in office, Mr Healey said: “In the end what counts for people is what government does. We’re getting on with the job people elected us [to do].”

07:53 AM BST

Starmer marks one year anniversary of Oct 7 attacks

7 October 2023 was the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.



One year on from these horrific attacks we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country.



We will not falter in our pursuit of peace and on this day of pain and sorrow, we… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 7, 2024

07:47 AM BST

No 10’s failures cannot be blamed on one person, says ex-Blair adviser

Downing Street “not working” cannot be blamed on a single person, John McTernan said.

Mr McTernan, who served as political secretary to Sir Tony Blair when he was prime minister, said politics is a team game and everybody in No 10 must shoulder some of the blame for the position the administration now finds itself in.

Asked how much could be blamed on Sue Gray following her exit yesterday as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, Mr McTernan told Times Radio: “I don’t think you can blame an individual person for the No 10 operation not working. It is a team. Everything in politics is about the team.

“Even the Prime Minister is the first among equals, they are a member of a team… everybody has a role in the Labour Party getting to this point.”

07:42 AM BST

Starmer and Reeves made ‘terrible miscalculation’ by delaying Budget, says McTernan

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves made a “terrible miscalculation” by deciding to wait to hold their first Budget until Oct 30, a former adviser to Sir Tony Blair said.

John McTernan said the Labour Government had created a “vacuum” by waiting to deliver its “defining element”.

He told Times Radio this morning: “It feels like it has been a terrible miscalculation, a political miscalculation, to leave the Budget for so long.

“The Budget will be four months after the election. You define yourself in your Budget because that sets what you are going to do to public services, what you are going to do to tax, what you are going to do to spending.

“And to leave the defining element of what you are doing in public services to be taking the winter fuel allowance from 10 million pensioners, that is the thing that stands there as the definition.”

He added: “The space that has been left between the election and the big decisions has left a vacuum and you need to fill a vacuum because the media, like nature, abhor a vacuum.”

07:38 AM BST

Former Blair adviser: Government has completely lost grip

The Government has “completely lost grip”, a former senior adviser to Sir Tony Blair said this morning.

John McTernan, who was Sir Tony’s political secretary in Downing Street, said the Government was “delivering drift” rather than change.

He made the comments after Sue Gray was ousted from her role as No 10 chief of staff yesterday as the Tories accused Labour of descending into “chaos”.

Asked what had gone wrong for Labour just three months after its landslide general election victory, Mr McTernan told Times Radio this morning: “The Government has completely lost grip, I think, a grip on their operations, a grip on the media grid and they don’t dominate communications and that has been because they have lacked a political narrative and the political drive and the momentum that drove them through the election to a great victory.

“That seemed to run out after the sitting weeks ended in July and we got into the recess of August. It just went from the country demanding change to a Government delivering drift.”