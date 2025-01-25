Lammy: UK to give £20m more in aid funding for Sudan refugees

The Foreign Secretary has announced an additional £20 million in funding to support refugees fleeing Sudan as he visited a refugee camp across the border in Chad.

David Lammy visited a camp in the border town of Adre where he met officials from the UN refugee agency UNHCR during a three-day visit to the region to see how aid agencies are dealing with the humanitarian crisis.

Thousands of refugees have been crossing into Chad to flee war in Sudan.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy meets patients in a malnutrition centre in Adre, Chad near the border with Sudan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The £20 million in aid funding for Chad and Sudan is on top of the £226.5 million already pledged for the humanitarian emergency in Sudan to provide aid such as emergency food assistance and drinking water to nearly 800,000 displaced people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 3.6 million refugees have fled to countries including Egypt, Chad and South Sudan.

The Foreign Secretary said: “Sudanese people are facing violence on an unimaginable scale. This is the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world.

David Lammy visited a camp in the border town of Adre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Millions have already fled their homes – in the face of a struggle for power that has led to abhorrent atrocities against civilians and famine on an unconscionable scale.

“The international community must wake up and act urgently to avoid this horrific death toll escalating further in the coming months, driving instability and irregular migration into Europe and the UK. Under this government’s Plan for Change, we are addressing upstream drivers of migration to secure UK borders.”