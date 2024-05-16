Lamoille County recognizing local officers for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week

The Canadian Press

REGINA — Mounties say 32 children, some as young as 18 months old, have been identified in an investigation of a man accused of sex offences in multiple communities in southern Saskatchewan. Richard Dyke, 47, was initially arrested in November after RCMP received a report of sexual assaults involving three boys under 12 in the mid-2010s. At the time, he was charged with 13 offences. Police said Dyke was living at a home where his partner was operating a registered daycare in Assiniboia, southwes