Lamont Boys and Girls Club receives grant to improve computer lab

BBC

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future should become a little bit clearer once we know whether Erik ten Hag is staying at Old Trafford. Clearly, if Ten Hag remains as United boss, Sancho must go. In his interview in South Africa last week, United coach Benni McCarthy explained why Sancho has refused to apologise to Ten Hag; he regards saying sorry as offering justification for his manager's initial claim he had not trained well enough in the build-up to the Arsenal game.