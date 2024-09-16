Lamorne Morris Begs Robert Downey Jr. to 'Please Sign' the Poster He Has of Him After Win at Emmys 2024

Lamorne Morris beat out fellow nominees Jonathan Bailey, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Goodman-Hill, Lewis Pullman and Treat Williams to take home the honor at the Emmys 2024

ABC Lamorne Morris at the 2024 Emmys

It was a night to remember for Lamorne Morris!

The actor, 41, took home the prize for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

He began, "I want to thank God for allowing me to be here. I also want to thank God for my beautiful mother, who raised me. She’s been my biggest champion ever since you know came out of, I dropped out of her, her butt, whatever, I know where babies come from."

He also thanked his 4-year-old daughter Lily, teasing, "I told you I would do it, you always doubted me."

"All the folks at FX, my beautiful cast, my management team, God I am forgetting so many people....My fellow nominees, Robert Downey Jr., I got a poster of you at my house, please sign it, seriously," he continued.

"And I love you to all my friends and my family if you have my number that means I love you," he added. "Who am I forgetting, lets see John Landgraf, Noah Hawley. Noah Hawley — you put together one hell of a cast and thank you for trusting and believing in me and everyone over at FX and Hulu. I’ll do another thing on my podcast and thank the rest of the people I forgot to thank."

Michelle Faye/FX Lamorne Morris

For Fargo, Morris and his costars Juno Temple and Jon Hamm were all nominated. In a statement, Morris took the opportunity to joke about his career and call out Downey Jr.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for finally recognizing all my hard work on New Girl! Although I believe it’s a lock, I do see I’m nominated alongside Robert Downey Jr. who stole my role in Tropic Thunder," he said. "My fellow nominees and I won’t let this slide."

"This is a great honor, and I couldn’t be more excited!" he continued. "Truly blessed to work with such a talented cast and crew! Special thank you Noah for the opportunity and trusting me to bring Witt Farr to life! Go Fargo!”

Fargo, a thriller anthology with five seasons, was also nominated for outstanding limited series.

The other nominees in Morris' category included Jonathan Bailey, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Goodman-Hill, Lewis Pullman and Treat Williams.

Courtesy of SHOWTIME Jonathan Bailey (left) and Matt Bomer (right)

Bailey, 36, who was nominated for Fellow Travelers, released a heartfelt statement following the announcement, both thanking fans and honoring his character.

"Playing Tim Laughlin was the experience of a lifetime, and I will carry him with me always. For this experience to be recognized in this way, and alongside Matt, my ultimate co-pilot, is truly beyond measure."

"It is not lost on me that this sort of recognition is rare. I’ve grown up savoring the minimal queer television and film on offer whilst battling problematic media and societal criticism of queer life," the Bridgerton star continued. "I have loved so many award winning dramatic performances of gay characters but for Matt and I to be nominated together as gay actors feels like the sort of progress that would have made the world an easier place to grow up in. For that I am grateful and so unbelievably proud. Thank you to the TV Academy for this opportunity."

Bailey added, "I share this with Ron, Matt, Noah, Jelani, Allison, the entire Fellow Travelers family. And of course, with Tim and all the other angels who fought before us.”

Matt Bomer was also nominated for his leading role in the political thriller, which is based on the 2007 book by the same name. Bomber plays political staffer Hawkins Fuller alongside his counterpart, Bailey’s Tim Laguhlin.

Beth Dubber/HBO Robert Downey Jr.

Nominated for his role in The Sympathizer, Downey Jr., 59 — who earned the show’s only nomination this year — praised his castmates in his statement at the time.

“I share this nomination with the incomparable Director Park, Hoa Xuande, Sandra Oh and my remarkably talented Vietnamese cast mates,” he said. “It was a privilege to participate in this extraordinary, cross-cultural project. I thank the Television Academy for acknowledging my five small parts within The Sympathizer’s larger whole.”

The Sympathizer follows a North Vietnamese spy captain played by Hoa Xuande who goes to the U.S. and encounters Sandra Oh and Downey Jr.’s characters.

Courtesy of Netflix Tom Goodman-Hill

Goodman-Hill, 56, nominated for playing antagonist Darrien in Baby Reindeer, was one of the hit Netflix show’s 11 nominations at the 2024 Emmy Awards. He played the TV writer who sexually assaulted lead and creator Richard Gadd’s character, Donny.

"It's all emotionally 100 percent true, if that makes sense. It's all borrowed from instances that happened to me and real people that I met," Gadd told Variety in April. "But of course, you can't do the exact truth, for both legal and artistic reasons. I mean, there’s certain protections, you can’t just copy somebody else's life and name and put it onto television."

Apple TV+ Lewis Pullman (left) and Brie Larson (right)

Pullman, 31, was nominated for Lessons in Chemistry, one of four total nominations for the show — one being outstanding limited series. Alongside Pullman, Brie Larson was nominated for outstanding actress and Aja Naomi King for outstanding supporting actress.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October, Bonnie Garmus, writer of the book, which was then adapted into the show, praised the "really good" performances of both Larson and Pullman, the latter of whom plays Elizabeth's fellow chemist and love interest Calvin Evans.

She said that while she initially questioned Pullman's physical build fitting that of the character Calvin, who is also an avid rower, she quickly realized "he does such a good job" with the role.

Pari Dukovic/FX Treat Williams

In Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, Williams gained recognition for his part as William S. Paley. The show followed the life of author Truman Capote and his socialite female friends, deemed his “swans,” whose secrets he exposed in a chapter of one of his books.

Williams died in a motorcycle crash at age 71 in June 2023, and the late actor was honored in the series with a tribute at the end of a Valentine’s Day episode.

“He was delighted every day with these incredible scenes,” costar Naomi Watts told PEOPLE at the time. “He talked about it, ‘I cannot believe I've got such good material.’ And I think we all felt like that, even some of those scenes where he was behaving horribly — the character, not Treat!”

His castmates were also nominated: Tom Hollander for outstanding actor, Watts for outstanding actress, Diane Lane for outstanding supporting actress.

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards as they're broadcasting live on ABC from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.



