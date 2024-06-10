Lana Del Rey explains key to Taylor Swift's success

The Summertime Sadness singer, 38, collaborated with Taylor on the 2022 duet Snow on the Beach. Since then, Taylor's fame has exploded to new highs and she is currently in the midst of her Eras World Tour which is projected to earn over $2 billion (£1.5 billion) and is already the highest-grossing tour of all time. With the tour arriving in the UK this week, the BBC asked Lana for her thoughts on Taylor's success, and she replied, "She's told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone...