Lana Del Rey Goes Public with Rumored Boyfriend Jeremy at Same Wedding Attended by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The rumored couple attended model Karen Elson's nuptials to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster on Saturday, Sept. 7

WavyPeter / BACKGRID Lana Del Rey (left) and Jeremy Dufrene attend Karen Elson and Lee Foster's wedding in New York City on Sept. 7, 2024

Lana Del Rey appears to be going public with her new man Jeremy Dufrene!

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the rumored couple joined guests including Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to attend model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City.

Del Rey, 39, beamed as she left the studios hand-in-hand with alligator tour guide Dufrene, from Louisiana, whom she's reportedly known for several years.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer donned a baby blue halter-neck dress featuring a floral tied middle and a slit down the front for the outing. She teamed the glam look with a pair of pale pink ballet shoes, a mint green bag and a chic up 'do.

Janet Mayer / SplashNews Lana Del Rey (left) and Jeremy Dufrene attend Karen Elson and Lee Foster's wedding in New York City on Sept. 7, 2024

Related: Lana Del Rey Replies 'No' to Post Asking If Details About Rumored Boyfriend, an Alligator Tour Guide, Raise Red Flags

Meanwhile, Dufrene opted for a deep blue suit which he wore with a white shirt that he left open at the top, and a pair of brown loafers.

The rumored couple made headlines last month after being spotted holding hands at the Reading & Leeds Festival, which Del Rey was performing at as one of the headline acts.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

WavyPeter / BACKGRID Lana Del Rey (left) and Jeremy Dufrene attend Karen Elson and Lee Foster's wedding in New York City on Sept. 7, 2024

Related: Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Favorite Song on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at 2024 Met Gala

It's not known exactly when they met, but the pair previously hung out in Louisiana in 2019, after Del Rey and a few friends stopped by Airboat Tours by Arthur and boat captain Dufrene led them on a guided swamp tour. The singer later posted about the visit on Facebook.

Del Rey certainly wasn't the only star on the guest list on Saturday, as Swift, 34, was also seen arriving at the nuptials with her boyfriend Kelce, 34.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Janet Mayer / SplashNews Jeremy Dufrene (left) and Lana Del Rey attend Karen Elson and Lee Foster's wedding in New York City on Sept. 7, 2024

The "Love Story" singer wore a Zimmermann Halliday Scallop Midi Dress with cutouts on the side and a romantic corset design on the back for the occasion, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end looked dapper in an all-black ensemble and wore his hair slicked back.

The power couple's attire gave off Grease vibes, seemingly channeling Sandy and Danny's looks in the 1978 flick, which stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

Janet Mayer / SplashNews Taylor Swift (left) and Travis Kelce attend Karen Elson and Lee Foster's wedding in New York City on Sept. 7, 2024

Del Rey is a friend of Swift's and they previously teamed up for the 2022 Midnights track "Snow On The Beach." While sharing her theory on the superstar's success in a June interview with BBC News, Del Rey insisted, “She wants it.”

“She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone,” she added. “And how amazing - she’s getting exactly what she wants. She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.