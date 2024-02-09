Lana Del Rey insists she wasn't upset at the Grammys

The Video Games hitmaker has responded to rumours that she was upset after losing out at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Fans also speculated that Lana was less than impressed when Taylor Swift invited her on-stage as she accepted her award for Album of the Year, for which Lana was also nominated.On Wednesday, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker took to Instagram to clarify that she was not upset during the ceremony."I literally just loved being there. I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out,"...