Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Tour Guide In Surprise Bayou Wedding

Lana Del Rey and her boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene got married Thursday, People magazine confirms. The news came shortly after it was reported that the couple obtained a marriage license Monday.

The pair tied the knot in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, by the bayou where Dufrene works as an airboat captain for an alligator touring company, Airboat Tours by Arthur.

Lana Del Rey, shown performing in Barcelona in May, has reportedly known her new husband since 2019. Xavi Torrent via Getty Images

The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, also obtained a few grainy drone shots of the ceremony, in which the couple appears to be wearing some pretty swanky ensembles. The “Video Games” singer donned a white gown with a scooped, ruffled neckline and tied her hair into a low side-pony with a light-blue ribbon. Dufrene wore a gray suit. No word on whether the bride or groom sported Crocs or if there was a Gatorade fountain at the reception.

It’s also unclear exactly how long the lovebirds have been dating. The two went public as a couple earlier this month when they attended model Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City. But they have known each other since 2019 — at least according to a Facebook message Del Rey posted after visiting the airboat touring company where Dufrene works. “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x,” the “Summertime Sadness,” singer wrote.

Although little is known about Dufrene, his bio on his company’s website offers a tad more information. Apparently Dufrene worked seven days a week at a chemical plant before deciding to get his captain’s license — a move his bio says was a “great fit” for Dufrene.