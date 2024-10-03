Lana Del Rey Says New Husband Jeremy Dufrene Is 'the One and Only': 'We're Very Happy'

The singer and alligator tour guide tied the knot in Louisiana on Thursday, Sept. 26

WavyPeter / BACKGRID Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene leave a friend's wedding on Sept. 7, 2024

Lana Del Rey is in newlywed bliss!

The "Tough" singer, 39, recently enjoyed a little quality time in Louisiana with Jeremy Dufrene, 49, whom she married on Thursday, Sept. 26.

In an Instagram video shared by a fan page, Del Rey and Dufrene are sweetly talking to each other while sitting on what appears to be a dock. At one point, Del Rey places her head on Dufrene's shoulder as he kisses the top of her head.

They continue laughing and talking as Del Rey plays on her phone. The video then cuts to footage of the husband and wife smiling and talking outside of a building to women who appear to be staff.

In the comment section of the video, captured on Sunday, Sept. 29, Del Rey shared her thoughts about paparazzi before stating that Dufrene is the highlight of her life.

"All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy," Del Rey added.



Lana Del Rey/Instagram lana del rey calls husband jeremy 'the one and only.'

Though the singer and alligator tour guide's relationship appeared to progress quickly, the two have known each other for quite some time.

A source told PEOPLE on Friday, Sept. 27, that their "whirlwind romance" has worked for the couple in their own way.

"They initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year," the source said. "It's been kind of a whirlwind romance, but Lana's close friends hoped she would get married."

Lana Del Rey/Facebook Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

They added, "Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy. He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul."



