Lana Del Rey secures marriage license to wed alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey has reportedly secured a marriage license for wedding with alligator tour guide boyfriend Jeremy Dufrene.

The artist has known the Louisiana boat captain for years but rumors of their relationship only recently went public.

Now, People has confirmed that the 39-year-old “West Coast” singer obtained a marriage license on September 23 at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court Dufrene. The pair must marry within 30 days of receiving their license.

According to Facebook, Del Rey has shared photos with the captain since taking one of his wildlife tours in 2019. She captioned a carousel of Facebook images at the time: “Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours.”

In May this year, the “Summertime Sadness” singer tagged Dufrene in an Instagram post, calling him her “guy” in the caption, leading to some raised eyebrows from fans. The singer and her two siblings were seen posing with Dufrene in the photos, which she captioned, “Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay.”

Public sightings of the pair have pointed to a romantic relationship between them. One TikTok user shared a brief video of the singer in August capturing her walking hand-in-hand with a Dufrene at Leeds Festival in the UK, which Del Rey was headlining.

On 7 September, the singer took the relationship public, joining friends and fellow guests such as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at model Karen Elson’s wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City. Del Rey and Dufrene color-coordinated in blue ensembles and were spotted holding hands while leaving the venue.

Lana Del Rey has been linked with Jeremy Dufrene since 2019 (Getty Images for Variety)

A tour guide for Arthur’s Airboat Tours in Louisiana, Dufrene is well-known for taking tourists through the state’s local swamps and marshes, giving them a glimpse at the local wildlife. According to the company website, this includes animals ranging from alligators, herons, and egrets to over 300 species of birds.

Before becoming a tour guide, Dufrene reportedly worked at a chemical plant. He is also a father to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Del Rey isn’t the first celebrity Dufrene has hung out with. In 2015, Twisters actor Glen Powell shared an Instagram post featuring himself and Dufrene on an airboat. He captioned the post, “J-Bone and G-Trash. We’re both single and ready to mingle. Find us on the swamp or at the Daiquiris To-Go place next door or on Craigslist Personals. Sorry for partying. (Not sorry).”