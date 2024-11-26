Lana Del Rey Sets New Album For Spring

Lana Del Rey has some plans for the spring.

The singer-songwriter will release her 10th studio album The Right Person Will Stay on May 21 for Interscope/Polydor Records.

“So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, and Drew Erickson amongst others,” the 11-time Grammy nominee wrote on Instagram. “Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach. Starting with Henry. Love always.”

The folks cited in her post are producers Jack Antonoff and Zachary Dawes — who worked on her 2023 disc Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Luke Laird and Erickson. Laird is known for his work with country acts including Eric Church and Kasey Musgraves, and Erickson has worked on Del Rey’s past two LPs. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was up for the Album of the Year Grammy this year but lost to Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

The “Henry” she notes on IG likely is a reference to a track she teased back in January known as “Henry, Come On.” A year ago, she put out a cover of John Denver’s enduring hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” Check it out here:

If The Right Person Will Stay turns out to be a country record, it would hit as the pop world is having a country moment. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” this week ties the record for most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, posting a 19th consecutive week on top. The only week it was topped since late July was in early November, when country hitmaker Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” was No. 1.

A country-focused Del Rey LP also would go along with a project she teased early this year. During an awards show in late January, the New York native told the crowd she was working on album she called Lasso that she said at the time would hit this past September. But it didn’t materialize.

Del Rey headlined the first night of both Coachella weekends this year, and she is set for an opening-night slot at the country-focused Stagecoach festival in April. That’s her only scheduled U.S. date for now, but the singer early today also revealed a brief five-date summer stadium tour of the UK and Ireland. Here are those show details:

June 23: Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

June 26: Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park

June 28: Liverpool, England @ Anfield Stadium

June 30: Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 3: London, England @ Wembley Stadium

