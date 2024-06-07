Lana Del Rey on Taylor Swift's Success: 'She's Told Me So Many Times That She Wants It More Than Anyone'

The two singers, who share producer Jack Antonoff, previously collaborated on their track "Snow on the Beach" off Swift's 2022 'Midnights' album

Kevin Mazur/Getty (L-R) Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Lana Del Rey discussed Taylor Swift's massive career success in a new interview with BBC News

The Born to Die artist collaborated with the pop star on their 2022 song "Snow on the Beach"

The pair of singers have been friends since meeting at the 2012 MTV EMAs and also share producer Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift’s dominating musical success has placed her in an elite league of her own — even her peers see it.

Ahead of the 34-year-old pop superstar’s Edinburgh, Scotland, trio performances — which kick off on Friday, June 7 — several of her fellow artists weighed in on the Swift effect that’s captivated hundreds of thousands of fans on her ongoing sold-out Eras Tour and millions throughout her career.

“She is just one of those rare timeless artists who gets it right every time,” U.K. pop singer-songwriter RAYE told BBC News. “She’s an absolute powerhouse.”

Related: Billie Joe Armstrong Praises Taylor Swift After Receiving Friendship Bracelets at Eras Tour: 'Great Entertainer'

Lana Del Rey, a dear friend of Swift and collaborator, also shared her theory on the icon’s success with the outlet, saying, “She wants it.”

“She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone,” the “Summertime Sadness” singer, 38, added. “And how amazing - she’s getting exactly what she wants. She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off.”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Taylor Swift (L) and Lana Del Rey attend the MTV EMA's at Festhalle Frankfurt in November 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany

Del Rey — who’s been friends with Swift since they met at the 2012 MTV EMAs — has been a direct witness to Swift’s massive pop culture reign, as the pair collaborated on their track “Snow on the Beach” off the latter’s 2022 album Midnights.

After fans complained that the “Young and Beautiful” artist could barely be heard on the collaboration, Swift included an upgraded version on her deluxe album, Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), in May 2023 featuring “More Lana Del Rey.”

In a 2023 video interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Del Rey clarified that she was actually “all over” the original version of her and Swift’s song. “That was actually the song Taylor wanted me to sing on,” she shared. “If I think somebody’s song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it… I layer and match her vocals perfectly, so you would never even know that I was completely all over that first song.”

The Grammy-nominated artist added that Swift apparently wanted her to “sing the whole” song, “but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”



Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2024

Related: Lana Del Rey Says She 'Had No Idea' She Was the Only Feature on Taylor Swift's'' 'Snow on the Beach'

The original “Snow on the Beach” track that Swift and Del Rey sang together became the latter’s highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 4 and spending a total of eight weeks on the chart.

Speaking to Billboard in 2023, the Born to Die singer shared that she “had no idea” she was the only feature on the song. Had she known, she said she should’ve contributed more to the second verse.

“I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted,” Del Rey noted. “My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production. She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together, and so do Jack and Taylor.”

Related: Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Favorite Song on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at 2024 Met Gala

Swift has spoken fondly of working with Del Rey in the past, too. During a March 2023 Eras Tour stop in Las Vegas, the “Fortnight” star gave her collaborator a sweet shout-out while telling the crowd to go support the latter’s latest album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

"I do want to talk about something," Swift began, "because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.