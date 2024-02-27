Lancaster City Council to vote on ending cooperation with ICE

The Daily Beast

Reuters/ Sergei Savostyanov/ SputnikAn opposition official in Transnistria, the Kremlin-backed breakaway region in Moldova, has warned that the pro-separatist government will be holding an extraordinary session of congress to formally request Russian annexation this week. “A request should be voiced, on behalf of citizens living on the Left Bank, to Russia, to accept Transnistria into the Russian Federation, and on February 29, Putin will announce this in his address,” Chorba said in a post on s