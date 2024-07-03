Lancaster mayor responds to criticism from firefighters over scheduling changes
Lancaster firefighters are calling out city leaders after a decision to alter staffing schedules, but the mayor said the changes are financially necessary.
Laurence Tribe explained what the Supreme Court decision means in "practical purposes" and it's "devastating."
Collective amnesia seems to have struck the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, especially around the question: Is the president above the law?Five of the six conservative justices who ruled to give the president absolute immunity for “core” presidential duties seem to have made contradictory statements during their Senate confirmation hearings.“No man is above the law,” Neil Gorsuch told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) during his confirmation hearing in 2017. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
NEW YORK — Ivanka Trump broke her weekslong silence regarding her father’s recent hush money criminal conviction during a podcast appearance released Tuesday. The former White House staffer said the experience has been agonizing. “On a human level, it’s my father and I love him very much, so it’s painful to experience, but ultimately, I wish it didn’t have to be this way,” she said on “The Lex ...
They were "shocked" and felt "they had not been told the truth," said Axios' Alex Thompson.
Linda Blackford: A new, more powerful Donald Trump is threatening you, Mitch McConnell, and thanks to your Supreme Court, his threats suddenly have a lot more gravity.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's threat of impeachment comes after the court ruled on Trump's immunity argument.
Usually, a first lady looking radiant on the cover of Vogue is a PR coup for any presidential administration and a carefully-cultivated statement for a magazine that primarily covers fashion but also insists on its seriousness and depth.There have been some huge, unenforced errors in first lady features–profiling Asma al-Assad as a cosmopolitan “rose in the desert” as her dictator husband slaughtered thousands of Syrian civilians may have been the biggest–but generally, respected first lady + ta
War expert Mick Ryan says Russia failed to act decisively in the Ukraine war, missing a chance to strike a decisive blow.
‘You are not a stable adult and are not fit for office’ said former lawmaker from Wyoming
"Hey King Biden, this would be a great time to get rid of billionaires."
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Donald Trump has repeatedly said he could settle the war between Russia and Ukraine in one day if he’s elected president again. Russia’s United Nations ambassador says he can’t.
More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) called on the ideological left to “uphold democratic norms” while hailing the Supreme Court decision regarding presidential immunity in the case involving former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. “Hyper-partisan prosecutors like Jack Smith cannot weaponize the rule of law to go after the Administration’s chief…
The MSNBC host tore into the Supreme Court after it authorized a sweeping definition of presidential immunity.
Former President Donald Trump Tuesday demanded that all the criminal cases against him be dropped after the Supreme Court delivered what he called a “high-level SPANKING” of Special Counsel Jack Smith. Continuing his victory lap after the conservative justices gave him a big victory, Trump called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to order an end to the prosecutions for seeking to overturn ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best, but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June. Biden has faced mounting questions about his 2024 reelection bid after last week's shaky debate performance, with one House of Representatives fellow Democrat on Tuesday publicly calling on him to withdraw from the race. Speaking at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the debate against former President Donald Trump, his Republican rival, did not go well.
Over opposition from two conservative justices, the Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a challenge that could’ve gutted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). An Ohio-based construction contractor backed by Republican-led states and anti-regulatory interests contended Congress unconstitutionally delegated its legislative powers to the executive branch when it gave such broad authority to the agency,…
Speaking about Kennedy's thought process, Fauci told David Axelrod, “I don’t know what’s going on in his head."
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity leaves Judge Tanya Chutkan to determine how much of the federal criminal case involving Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election can survive. The 6-3 ruling on Monday, with the court's conservatives in the majority, declared that Trump has broad protection from criminal prosecution for actions that fell within his official responsibilities as president under the U.S. Constitution. The court delegated to Chutkan, a judge on the U.S. district court in Washington, the complex task of determining how to apply that immunity in the four-count criminal indictment obtained last year by Special Counsel Jack Smith.