Lancaster Opera House plans BIG 175th Anniversary Party
Lancaster Opera House plans BIG 175th Anniversary Party
Lancaster Opera House plans BIG 175th Anniversary Party
The actor and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are spending their Christmas holiday abroad
Buckingham Palace sources say Prince William and King Charles have a new "rivalry" thanks to Prince William wanting more influence and control over the monarchy.
The 'Jennifer's Body' star showed a peek at her body on Christmas Eve
Hannah Waddingham appeared on the Christmas episode of ITV’s “James Martin’s Saturday Morning” (via The Independent) and revealed she’s ready to defend Tom Cruise against his critics after working with the Oscar nominee on the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 8.” It was announced in March that the “Ted Lasso” Emmy winner was joining Cruise and the …
Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter Charlotte's sweet gesture to her cousin Mia Tindall on Christmas Day has left royal fans on TikTok gushing over her maturity and sweet nature - watch the clip
Barry Gibb shares sons Stephen, Ashley, Travis and Michael and daughter Alexandra with his wife of over 50 years, Linda Gray
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host on the long-running game show “Jeopardy!”
Sophie Winkleman, who married Lord Frederick Windsor, shared her close relationships with the royals
Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey's boyfriend of seven years, announced on Tuesday, the day after Christmas, that the pair had split.
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh's son James, Earl of Wessex joined sister Lady Louise Windsor for the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham – and royal fans couldn't believe how tall he was
“I’ve rented two teenagers to come and homeschool them. Poor things, they don’t know what’s hit them. Ghastly."
The Queen of Pop enjoyed some time with her loved ones over Christmas while on a break from her current world tour.
Coronation Street star Alex Bain is being tipped to leave the soap in a shock development, bringing an end to his 15-year stint as Simon Barlow.
The couple will spend New Year's Eve apart as Shelton performs in Nashville and Stefani takes the stage in Las Vegas
The actress shared some snaps from her tropical vacation in an Instagram post on Thursday
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter attended the service alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozi
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is unsure "what the future looks like" and has admittedly been "struggling" to navigate her shifting home life and new friendships both on and off camera
Paltrow shared a rare photo of her lookalike daughter in an Instagram carousel of their family vacation in Mexico
Nothing is sacred...
The singer and NFL star's parents chatted before the Christmas Day game, a photo captured by a Chiefs fan shows