Lancaster police K9 battling cancer serves final shift
A police K9 who has been fighting cancer for more than a year served his last shift on Sunday with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.
A former Trump administration official who was shot in a deadly string of carjackings in Washington, DC, earlier last week died Saturday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
Tourists have barely started trickling back into the Mexican resort of Acapulco after deadly storm damage last year, but the gangland killings on the beaches have already returned. Late Friday, the government of the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said it was deploying 60 gun-toting detectives to patrol the beaches “in light of the violent events that have occurred recently.” At least three people were shot dead on beaches in Acapulco last week, one by gunmen who arrived — and escaped — aboard a boat.
A witness who came to the rescue of an assaulted three-year-old tells the BBC she rushed her to hospital.
Muhammad Salanoa allegedly believed the victim gave authorities information about his nephew, who was wanted for rape and kidnapping.
A former Boston Police police officer in the K-9 unit pleaded guilty to felony charges on Thursday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Joseph Robert Fisher, 52, of Plymouth, Mass., pleaded guilty to eight counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain police officers, obstruction of law enforcement during a…
Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area to hand himself in.
A court voids Khan's marriage with a faith healer, in the latest case against the Pakistani ex-PM.
North Carolina has one of the highest rates of children killed in unintentional shootings in the nation.
The incident gained attention when onlookers filmed the dog's owner clinging to the hood of a car as it sped away with her dog, Onyx, inside.
One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Surrey, B.C., according to RCMP.Surrey RCMP said in a Friday statement that they responded to reports of gunshots just after 1:30 p.m. PT Friday near the intersection of 120 Street and 84 Avenue.They said they found a man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds, and he was subsequently taken to hospital.Around half an hour later, police said, they found a vehicle on fire near the 9900 block of 179 Street, some distance fro
"It's nothing short of a miracle that she's alive and she's not paralyzed," one family member said.
TORONTO — The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court. Five players — Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod — were charged late last month with sexual assault in an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional ch
Experts believe these vaccines may lead to a new generation of ‘off-the-shelf’ cancer therapies.
Protesters gathered in the Montreal neighbourhood of La Petite-Patrie on Saturday afternoon to voice their opposition to Quebec's Bill 31 and the province's housing minister. If adopted, the housing bill would allow landlords to reject any request for a lease transfer — which some tenants see as a way of limiting rent increases — without specifying why, and then cancel the lease. "Tenants in Quebec are suffocating," said Cédric Dussault, spokesperson for Regroupement des comités logement et asso
SASKATOON — Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a Saskatoon police officer allegedly shot and injured a 34-year-old man. Saskatoon police say the incident occurred while tactical officers were involved in a search warrant at a home as part of an aggravated assault and gun investigation around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The force says officers found a body inside the home after the shooting, but the death is not related to actions by officers. They consider the death suspicious and als
Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The Met Police have responded after the officer, pictured at a pro-Palestine protest, became a target of attacks online.
Ukrainian shelling on the eastern occupied city of Lysychansk killed at least 20 people, Russia said Saturday, with at least 10 others wounded and rescue operations ongoing. Moscow's occupation forces said Kyiv had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends.The attack hit almost two years into Russia's Ukraine offensive. Lysychansk, a city in the Lugansk region that had a population of around 110,000 people before Moscow's offensive, fell to Russian forces after a brutal battle in the summer
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a Saskatoon police officer shot and wounded a man while executing a search warrant early Saturday.Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was called in after a member of the Saskatoon Police Service tactical support unit shot a 34-year-old man who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release. Police say he is believed to be in stable condition.The shooting happened while t
Town of Hamburg police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by an officer on Friday as 36 year-old Lisa Haight of Jamestown, New York.