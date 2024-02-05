Lancaster police K9 battling cancer serves final shift

CBC

One person was hospitalized after a shooting on Friday afternoon in Surrey, B.C., according to RCMP.Surrey RCMP said in a Friday statement that they responded to reports of gunshots just after 1:30 p.m. PT Friday near the intersection of 120 Street and 84 Avenue.They said they found a man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds, and he was subsequently taken to hospital.Around half an hour later, police said, they found a vehicle on fire near the 9900 block of 179 Street, some distance fro