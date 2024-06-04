Lancaster roads shut down

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she'll acquit
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
- CNN
After 1,000 complaints in one week, court no longer accepting ‘orchestrated’ complaints about judge in Trump’s Florida case
A federal appeals court will no longer accept complaints about Aileen Cannon, the judge presiding over the federal criminal case against Donald Trump in Florida, that appear to be part of an “orchestrated campaign.”
- HuffPost
Carrie Underwood's Fans Claim She Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ In New Photos
The country singer's social media followers accused her of altering her appearance with plastic surgery.
- HuffPost
I Became Friends With A White Woman. Then 1 Cringeworthy Conversation Changed Our Relationship Forever.
"I watched Kim’s mouth continue to move while my stomach turned to jelly. Oh no."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Begs Supreme Court for Help as He Awaits Hush-Money Sentencing
Donald Trump has called on the Supreme Court to weigh in on his hush-money case as his sentencing looms next month.The former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the beginning of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. He has vowed to appeal his history-making conviction on charges related to his efforts to unlawfully influence the 2016 election with a scheme to cover up a hush-money payment
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Shares Surprising Admission About His Morning Routine
The former president and convicted felon made the revelation to "Fox & Friends."
- HuffPost
Mehdi Hasan Has Chilling Warning Over What ‘World’s Biggest Loser’ Trump Will Do Next
The pundit made an alarming prediction about the former president.
- Hello!
Rod Stewart surrounded by lookalike sons and gorgeous dancer daughter for special reason
Rod Stewart celebrated his daughter Rennee Stewart's birthday, with his ex, Rachel Hunter, joining the party
- ABC News Videos
How Trump's polls are changing post-conviction
538’s Galen Druke breaks down recent polling for the 2024 presidential election following former President Donald Trump’s conviction.
- CBC
Giant hornets are here — but they're not the ones you might think
Christine Moses was playing Scrabble with her husband in their Ottawa home this spring when she looked outside the window and shrieked."I just saw this gigantic beast crawling up the window," Moses said.After taking a picture of the giant insect, Moses asked her husband to eliminate the intruder with a fly swatter.She then posted the photo of the bug to a Facebook community group, in the hopes someone could identify it.Moses soon got an answer back: it was a European hornet.European hornets are
- HuffPost
Multiple Trump Witnesses Have Received Significant Financial Benefits From His Businesses, Campaign
Witnesses in the various criminal cases against the former president have gotten pay raises, new jobs and more. If any benefits were intended to influence testimony, that could be a crime.
- The Hill
Stephanopoulos cuts off Trump lawyer after he suggests Biden was behind Trump conviction
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos clashed with former President Trump’s attorney, Will Scharf, in a Sunday interview, over the former president’s unsubstantiated claims that President Biden played a role in bringing the hush money criminal case against Trump in New York. In an interview on “This Week,” Scharf repeatedly echoed claims of the former president,…
- Snopes
Fact Check: This Is an Authentic Picture Of Trump Wearing Military Garb in 1964. Here's How We Know
"I can be very military," the former president once wrote in a 2013 Facebook post.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Hamilton Golf & Country Club
It's good to be Bobby Mac this week.
- Cosmopolitan
Why the Kardashians Want Kylie Jenner to "Walk Away" from Timothée Chalamet Relationship
The Kardashians reportedly want Kylie Jenner to "walk away" from her relationship with Timothee Chalamet because he isn't as "invested" as she is.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Pretends Like 'Lock Her Up' Was Never One Of His Rallying Cries
The former president denied ever calling for his 2016 adversary, Hillary Clinton, to be arrested in a new interview on Fox News.
- The Hill
George Conway knocks CNN for Trump trial coverage
Conservative commentator George Conway slammed CNN for its coverage of former President Trump’s hush money trial, criticizing the network for what he claimed was the permitting of right-wing “lies” to be told on the air. Conway, the former Trump ally-turned vocal critic, reflected on his tense conversation on CNN last week with Scott Jennings, a…
- Reuters
China maintains stance on disputed Gulf islands despite Iran's anger
BEIJING (Reuters) -China held its stance on three disputed islands in the Gulf on Monday despite Tehran's anger at Beijing for describing the Iran-controlled islands as a matter to be resolved with the United Arab Emirates. In a statement last week, China expressed support for the efforts of the UAE to reach a "peaceful solution" to the issue of the islands - the Greater Tunb, the Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa. The islands, claimed by the UAE and Iran, have been held by Tehran since 1971 after the withdrawal of British forces from the Gulf.
- The Canadian Press
Analysis: Why the Florida Panthers will win the Stanley Cup Final
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third time. The first two, well, didn't go as planned. Swept by Colorado in 1996. Beaten in five games by Vegas last year. This trip feels different. The Panthers are a different team than they were a year ago; certainly healthier, certainly better for the experience of getting to the final and falling short. They have had to beat three extremely good teams to get here — a state rival in Tampa Bay, a real cont
- GOBankingRates
Jaspreet Singh Says You Shouldn’t Retire at 67 — Here’s Why
Retirement should ideally be a time to spend time with loved ones, indulge in favored hobbies, and perhaps travel in search of new experiences. For many Americans, that time has arrived. Check Out: 8...