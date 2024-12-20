Lancaster Snow Angels

Latest Stories
Elon Musk Posts Racist Images In Response To Elizabeth Warren's Call For Ethics Standards
"It shows he's scared," ventured one scholar from the University of California, Los Angeles.
- CBC
B.C. police officer dies by suicide after being charged with sexual assault
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
- People
Employee Allegedly Stabs Company President During Staff Meeting in Possible 'Copycat' of CEO Killing: Police
Erik Denslow was stabbed in a Michigan office, prompting the arrest of Nathan Mahoney
- BuzzFeed
13 Famous Cases Where Someone Promptly Destroyed Their Whole Life With One Wrong Decision
Note to self: never eat a slug on a dare.
- USA TODAY
Incredible video shows shark feasting on crocodile in Australia
Alice Bedwell said she was at Town Beach in Australia when she recorded dramatic video of the encounter between the two powerful animals.
- People
Slain Woman's Mom Tried in Vain for Years to Recover Daughter's Body. Then She Learned Parts Had Been Sold
Arelis Villegas spent two years trying to retrieve her slain daughter Aurimar's body before discovering — via NBC News — the remains were donated and sold for research
- CBC
3 men from U.K. arrested, charged in killing of Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
- People
Lawyer for Mass. Mom Who Killed Her 3 Children Before Suicide Attempt Reveals Her Defense
Prosecutors allege that Lindsay Clancy committed premeditated murder when she killed her three children in her Duxbury, Mass., home before attempting to die by suicide
- The Canadian Press
Police chief says motive for Wisconsin school shooting was a 'combination of factors'
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The motive for a shooting that killed a teacher and a student and wounded others at a Wisconsin school appears to be a “combination of factors,” a police chief said Tuesday as he appealed to the public to share what they might know about the 15-year-old girl who attacked a study hall before shooting herself.
- The Canadian Press
Sex trial: Quebec TV host Julie Snyder testifies against Just for Laughs founder
MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of Quebec's most famous television personalities, told a civil trial on Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon in Paris more than three decades ago.
- People
Gisèle Pélicot Speaks Out After Rapist Husband Cries in Court During Sentencing
"Your messages moved me deeply, and they gave me the strength to come back," Gisèle Pélicot, 72, said of her supporters
- CNN
Russia’s Black Sea beaches flooded with oil from wreck of tankers
- HuffPost
Possible Oath Keeper Pardon Haunts Judge At Sentencing Hearing
A federal judge who oversaw the seditious conspiracy trial of Oath Keepers led by Stewart Rhodes issued a bleak warning.
- People
After Decades of Paying for 'Joint Gift' for Mom by Himself, Brother Finally Stands Up to Sister at Wife's Request
A man and his sister have a tradition of buying their mom a gift together, but she doesn't pitch in financially
- CBC
Det. John Park, father of 2, died of suspected medical episode while on duty: Toronto police
A Toronto police officer died while on the job Thursday morning, the service says, with early evidence suggesting the officer experienced a medical episode while he was executing a search warrant. The officer, Det. John Park, was with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years, Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. He leaves behind a wife and two young children, who are "understandably devastated by this," Pogue said. "There are no words to express the sorrow we fe
- People
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Appears in Court, Judge Says He Doesn't Want 'Last-Minute Surprise' Before Trial
The music mogul, accused of sex trafficking, will be back in court on March 17.
- USA TODAY
Florida man beat child for nearly 30 minutes over missing couch cushion, deputies say
According to authorities, Lance Rachel, 42, told the boy he would break his jaw. His wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for failure to report.
- BuzzFeed
This Gen Z'ers Response To The UnitedHealthcare Shooting Has Gone Viral, And People Are Calling It "So Spot On"
"Y'all really raised the school shooter generation and now you're asking us for sympathy.'"
- BuzzFeed
Former Christians Are Sharing The Turning Points That Made Them Leave The Faith, And They Had A Lot To Say
"My friend was very, very religious and went to the pastor for guidance, and he put no blame on the cheating husband at all. He guilted her into staying in the marriage and acted as if prayer would fix everything! I was disgusted."
- CBC
Lower Sackville man worried he could lose home next year
Since 2020, Don Johnson has been renting a cottage that was converted from a backyard garage. But he's since learned there's a problem with the permit — one that could force him to leave. Shaina Luck has the story.