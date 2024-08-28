Lancaster's Asian American community explains why it supports Harris, Walz
Lancaster's Asian American community is expressing support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, citing concerns over past rhetoric and current issues.
The Ohio Senator called the vice president "fake" for committing to border security, though he voted against this year's bipartisan border bill.
Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also chimed in to defend the vice president.
"That would actually be kinda awesome," one person wrote of Gingrich's proposal.
The former president's choice of location had one very awkward detail.
The electronic communications and navigation systems the West depends on are vulnerable to Russian attack.
The former president vowed to torch free-speech protections days after RFK Jr. touted him as anti-censorship
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
Donald Trump was photographed smiling and giving an awkward thumbs up Monday at the graves of fallen Marines in Arlington National Cemetery.The former president’s demeanor was criticized online as many were puzzled—and others outright offended—that he’d give his signature smirk and hand gesture at such a sensitive site.“Smiling thumbs up at the grave is unusual to say the least,” posted Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican lawmaker who’s a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.Read more at
Many of the posts wondered how Putin might feel about the endorsement, drawing on suspicions among some Democrats that she's been a "Russian asset."
The former president suggested he may not debate the vice president after all.
The Texas lawmaker trolled the former president over the upcoming debate against Kamala Harris.
"It's so disheartening that people think of the South as full of bigoted, backward voters who only support conservative politics. I know so many people from my hometown who are horrified by Donald Trump and are fighting to do all they can to restore rights."
Special counsel Jack Smith filed the new indictment on the same four counts of trying to overturn the 2020 election but without citing potentially "immune" evidence.
Kamala HQ took a jab at Trump's debate hesitancy, but this time, they used a chicken emoji. 🐓
"The more that Trump reacts self-destructively, the better Democrats feel it is for them," Haberman said of the former president.
Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker on Tuesday by posting an aerial photo of Manhattan and sharing one of her more effusive public comments on any subject to date.“New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived 28 years ago today,” the first lady wrote in a cryptic post on X, formerly Twitter. “This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York’s iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day.”There’s a lot t
Later in Detroit, Trump blamed Vice Preisdent Kamal Harris, his Democratic rival for the White House, and President Joe Biden for what he termed a "catastrophic" withdrawal. Citing an unnamed source, NPR reported that when a cemetery official tried to prevent Trump campaign staffers from filming and photographing in an area where servicemembers are buried, the Trump staff "verbally abused and pushed the official aside."
Former president called ‘desperate’ for cash as he launches 50 digitial trading cards featuring him dancing and in Ironman suit with Bitcoin logo
The MSNBC host looks at how Trump appears to have caused Kari Lake, one of his most loyal supporters, to lose a crucial endorsement The post Rachel Maddow Laughs at How Trump Rallies ‘Are Getting a Little Bit Weird’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A mother was physically removed from an Arizona government council meeting in front of her 10-year-old child after raising concerns about a city official’s contract on Tuesday, August 20.In footage from the City of Surprise meeting, Rebekah Massie is heard accusing a city employee of professional misconduct. Surprise Mayor Skip Hall responds that by agreeing to speak at the meeting, Massie consented not to attack individual city employees directly.“Oral communications during the city council meeting may not be used to lodge charges or complaints against any employee of the city or members of the body, regardless of whether such person is identified in the presentation by the name or by any other reference that intends to identify him or her,” Hall tells Massie.“That’s all fine, well and good, but that’s a violation of my First Amendment rights,” Massie is heard saying.Hall asks for Massie to be removed. Massie responds by asking if her removal was necessary given her 10-year-old daughter was present.An officer then tries to remove Massie, who resists, and is then subsequently placed under arrest. According to case records, she was given a citation for third degree trespassing. Credit: City of Surprise via Storyful