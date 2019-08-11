Lance Armstrong gets backlash after bragging about passing Mike Pence on his bike

Lance Armstrong received an onslaught of Twitter comments after bragging about passing Vice President Mike Pence on the road in Nantucket. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Lance Armstrong learned the hard way that social media bites back this weekend when he tweeted about passing Vice President Mike Pence on a bike path on Nantucket.

Armstrong took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, writing, "I can’t drop many people on a bike these days but I just blew the f***in’ doors off Mike Pence on a Nantucket bike path. Day. Made."

Clearly, Armstrong’s tweet struck a nerve, because Twitter users — many of them conservatives — began firing back at the former pro cyclist, who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 after a doping scandal.

While Armstrong did receive a lot of criticism, there were several Twitter users who replied with supportive comments. But clearly, he felt the response was significant enough to say something. Later that evening, Armstrong followed up his tweet by suggesting that people should realize it was just a joke.

“Some people can’t take a joke or even having a little fun on Twitter,” he shot back at critics. “Lightin’ [sic] the f*** up people. But seriously, I did blow his doors off!!”

Pence arrived on Nantucket earlier on Saturday to attend a Republican fundraiser. He was greeted by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker upon arrival.


