Lance Bass hints at NSYNC reunion

During a recent appearance on the online game show Rent Free, Bilt Rewards founder Ankur Jain queried Bass over the possibility of a comeback. "Are we doing a reunion coming up?" Jain asked Bass, who responded, "Look, we are talking about it - and I hope to have some good news, at some point.". Jain quizzed if it could be as soon as 1 January, to which Bass quipped, "Give us a little more time on that.". During the discussion, Bass also spoke of NSYNC's "amazing" collaborative work on the new Trolls Band Together movie.