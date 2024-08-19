Land Park festival celebrates everything banana
Land Park festival celebrates everything banana
Land Park festival celebrates everything banana
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
Body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old Asian woman whose brother had called 911 for medical assistance during her mental health crisis, was released Friday by New Jersey authorities.
The state’s attorney called the teen a “completely innocent victim in this senseless tragedy.”
High-end Toronto grocer Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating its operations into one location and shuttering all other branches after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.According to the appointed insolvency trustee, Albert Gelman Inc., the grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy Tuesday for its locations in Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy and Pusateri's Kitchen in North York, which operates as the warehouse and kitchen supplying in-house branded products to other branches.CBC Toro
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
The actress was arrested on Aug. 8 at Universal Studios in California
A driver could face a possible murder charge after he allegedly struck and killed an innocent bystander on a sidewalk in Houston early Sunday while attempting to mow down his domestic partner, according to police. The incident unfolded around 3 a.m. after patrol officers in the city's Midtown area responded to what they initially thought was a gunshot and found the mortally injured victim on the sidewalk, Robert Ementich, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, said during a news conference. Witnesses, including the alleged intended target, told police the suspect and his domestic partner were involved in an altercation at a nightclub and left the establishment, Ementich said.
Stormchaser Mark Robinson speaks with a Home Hardware employee caught inside the building when a tornado struck. Here's what he had to say about the terrifying experience.
Some residents of a Kensington Market building in Toronto are still out of their homes after a roof collapse caused the city to demolish part of the structure. Some adjacent tenants weren’t able to return either because the power was still cut off. Sean O’Shea reports.
Search and rescue teams in Nova Scotia are looking for a missing kayaker at Long Lake Provincial Park.Halifax Regional Police said in a news release on Sunday night that they were alerted about the kayaker at 12:40 p.m. They confirmed the kayaker is Jashansdeep Kaur, a 26-year-old woman.Police said Ground Search and Rescue were called in at 3 p.m. to assist.The Halifax Regional Search and Rescue commander centre was parked at Old Sambro Road near Dentith Road on Sunday afternoon to search for a
Loni Klettl was tired when she returned to Hinton, Alta., Friday afternoon, as the adrenaline wore off and reality set in.She was among the wildfire evacuees allowed back into Jasper, Alta., to view the townsite after a monster wildfire destroyed one-third of the town more than three weeks ago.Klettle, a former Olympic alpine skier, mentally prepared herself by pretending the journey was a ski race. In town, she biked through every accessible area, concentrating on just pushing her pedals."It fe
The video references ABC's long-running Thursday night Shonda Rhimes programming, calling the Democratic candidate "TGIT-coded" The post Kerry Washington Shares TikToker Arguing ‘Scandal’ Prepped America for Kamala Harris: ‘In Shonda We Trust’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The inmate denies involvement in the deaths of wife Laci and their unborn baby in a new documentary, out Aug. 20
The driver, described as a man in his 50s, later abandoned his car and then fled on foot, police say.
Ernesto has regained Category 1 hurricane strength with 75 mph sustained winds Sunday as it headed toward Atlantic Canada, following its thrashing of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, where it left hundreds of thousands of people without power.
An Idaho man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman in California more than 50 years ago, authorities said. DNA evidence led investigators to identify Michael Eugene Mullen, 75, as a suspect in the death of Nina “Nadine” Fischer in 1973, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said. Mullen was arrested near Salmon, Idaho, on Wednesday, and he is being held in jail while awaiting extradition to California.
The Republican, who was expelled from the US Congress, faces multiple charges alleging fraud and misuse of campaign funds.