Land Rover Chained to Tree in London to Deter Theft
A Land Rover was spotted chained to a tree in London on June 26 in an effort to prevent it from being stolen, according to a local.
This footage was filmed by Harvey Clements, who said it was captured in the Clapham area of the city. It shows a heavy-duty chain tying the vehicle to a tree on a residential street.
“The car also had a steering lock on it for added measure,” Clements told Storyful.
The Range Rover was dubbed one of Britain’s “most stolen” car models, local media reported on June 14. Credit: Harvey Clements via Storyful
