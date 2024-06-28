Land Rover Chained to Tree in London to Deter Theft

A Land Rover was spotted chained to a tree in London on June 26 in an effort to prevent it from being stolen, according to a local.

This footage was filmed by Harvey Clements, who said it was captured in the Clapham area of the city. It shows a heavy-duty chain tying the vehicle to a tree on a residential street.

“The car also had a steering lock on it for added measure,” Clements told Storyful.

The Range Rover was dubbed one of Britain’s “most stolen” car models, local media reported on June 14. Credit: Harvey Clements via Storyful

