Landfill site searched by police in murder inquiry

A landfill site in north Essex is being searched by police conducting a murder investigation.

Cumali Turhan, 45, was last heard from as he left a pub on Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, shortly after midnight on 19 November.

Essex Police said significant evidence had been found on Duke Street and it believed Mr Turhan was dead and his body had been disposed of.

Ciprian Ilie, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with assisting an offender and preventing the decent and lawful burial of a body. He will appear in court in December.

Officers are also trying to track down a second man in connection with their murder investigation. They believe he has fled the country.

Det Supt Ash Howard said: "We are continuing to build a detailed picture of Cumali's movements in the lead up to his disappearance.

"We know he was last heard from at just after midnight of Tuesday when he was in The Globe pub on Rainsford Road.

"We have information to suggest that he then went to Barista, in Duke Street.

"Our forensic work has been focussed on several locations, including the Duke Street area of Chelmsford and Barista specifically."

'Violent assault'

He continued: "Cumali, from our CCTV cameras, never left Barista on the night in question."

He said a "detailed examination of the scene" at Barista suggested there was a "violent assault within that location and that's the inquiry that we're pursuing at this time".

"We are very confident from the inquiries that we've conducted that we are looking for the body of Cumali."

Officers have also searched a refuse transfer site in the Chelmsford area.

"We are exploring all possibilities to locate Cumali and this activity will now involve a detailed search of part of a landfill site in Essex."

He said police had identified 5,000 sq m (1.2 acres) on the site where search activity would be focused.

'Refrain from speculation'

"We're committed to finding answers for Cumali's family," he said.

"We understand that this investigation will be very concerning for the local community in Chelmsford, and especially the city's Turkish community.

"We want to thank people from across this community for coming forward to speak to us and assisting with our investigation. We still want more people to come forward.

"I would ask that people refrain from speculation on social media at this time. There is a missing man at the heart of this investigation. This is a very distressing time for his loved ones."

