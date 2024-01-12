Landfill tipping fees going up this spring

Tipping fees at the Regional District of Nanaimo landfill for materials like construction and demolition waste are going up this spring.

The fee increase was approved by the RDN board of directors in December. On April 1, the tipping fee for materials classified as section 1 and section 3 will increase by $5 per tonne. Section 1 covers solid waste materials like municipal and medical facility waste, roofing materials and construction and demolition waste while section 3 materials are controlled waste including asbestos, biosolids, contaminated soil and international waste.

The tipping fee for sections 1 and 3 were last increased in April 2023, by the same amount. The volume of material received at the RDN solid waste facilities has increased by 23 per cent since April 2021, according to a staff report delivered at the Dec. 12 RDN board meeting. Reasons for the growing waste include the COVID-19 pandemic, the inflation rate and a larger population in the region, the report says, with staff also suspecting that some materials that would have left the region over the past two years have instead been landfilled here in part due to higher transportation costs and foreign exchange rates.

“Increased waste volumes, despite generating higher revenues, also increase operational expenses making accurate cost recovery critical in supporting an equitable and efficient operation,” the report says.

The fee increase does not apply to the tipping fee the RDN charges for recyclable materials.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder