Landlocked Ethiopia to get access to Red Sea in ‘historic’ deal with breakaway republic

Grain unloaded from a ship and bagged at Berbera Port in Somaliland - ED RAM/AFP

Landlocked Ethiopia is set to secure access to the sea as part of a “historic” deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland.

Under the agreement, Addis Ababa will lease a 12.4-mile stretch of the self-declared republic’s coastline for 50 years in exchange for formally recognising it as an independent state.

Somaliland, which broke away from Somalia three decades ago, is not currently recognised by regional powers or the United Nations.

Somalia still considers it as part of its territory and has declared the deal null and void, warning that it endangers the region’s stability.

The exact details of Monday’s agreement have not been made public, but Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister, said it would “pave the way to realise the aspiration of Ethiopia to secure access to the sea” after a signing ceremony in the country’s capital.

Discussions leading up to the memorandum of understanding, which is not legally binding, had focused on the Somaliland port of Berbera. Located on the Red Sea, it is the largest site of its kind in the territory.

Ethiopia currently relies on neighbouring Djibouti for most of its maritime trade, with more than 95 per cent of its imports and exports flowing through the country.

Abiy Ahmed (left), Ethiopia’s prime minister, and Muse Bihi Abdi, Somaliland’s president, at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding agreement - TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS

Somaliland’s foreign ministry described the agreement as “historic” and said it would ensure Ethiopia has “access to the sea for their naval forces”.

“[This is] reciprocated by formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, marking this as a significant diplomatic milestone for our country,” it added.

Ali Hassan Mohamed, Somaliland’s information minister, described the deal as a “gamechanger”.

Somaliland seceded from Somalia in 1991 and has been self-governing ever since.

It encompasses the former British colony of British Somaliland, which united with the originally Italian-ruled UN trust territory of Somaliland in 1960 to form Somalia.

Somalia’s government, which continues to claim Somaliland as its own, recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for deliberations over the port agreement after holding an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Somalia’s natural resources minister, said his country’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity” was “uncompromisable”.

Discussions for the agreement have focused on the Somaliland port of Berbera - ED RAM/AFP

Ethiopia’s 120 million-strong population makes it the largest landlocked country in the world.

It has had no access to the sea since the 1990s, when secessionist rebels seized Eritrea – the country’s then-northernmost region – and declared independence.

Addis Ababa signed a deal with Somaliland in 2018 that would have seen it obtain a 19 per cent stake in Berbera’s port.

But the agreement fell through in 2022 when “Ethiopia failed to meet the conditions needed to acquire the stake before the deadline,” Somaliland said at the time.

Mr Abiy’s office said the latest agreement would usher in a “new chapter of cooperation” and “regional integration” in the Horn of Africa.

Redwan Hussein, an adviser to the Ethiopian leader, described the deal as a “step ahead in the right direction for this and generations to come”.

Mr Abiy has previously described sea access as an existential issue for his country.

