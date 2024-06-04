Landmark town hall to undergo repairs

A landmark Grade II-listed building is to undergo roof repairs after years of problems caused by leaks.

Devizes’ “poorly designed” town hall roof will be repaired after plans submitted by the town council were approved by Wiltshire Council.

“Some ad-hoc roofing repairs with limited success" have previously been carried out, but now the property will be re-roofed using traditional materials and techniques.

The building, on St John's Street, is thought to have been constructed in the early 19th Century, but the roof was largely replaced in the mid 20th Century.

The works saw “only a small amount of material salvaged and reused", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The application's heritage statement noted: “The proposed works are seen as a timely intervention and will preserve this valuable heritage asset for the long-term benefit of the community.”

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More from Wiltshire

Related internet links