Landmark victory for far-right AfD party in German state election in Thuringia

Germany's far-right AfD party took between 30.5 percent and 33.5 percent of the vote in elections in the eastern state of Thuringia, according to exit polls, marking the first time in Germany’s post-World War II history that an extreme-right party has won a state election. The conservative CDU came in second place with around 24.5 percent of the vote.

The AfD was also neck-and-neck with the CDU for first place in the neighbouring state of Saxony, which also held a regional election on Sunday, the polls showed.

The AfD is unlikely to come to power in either state because other parties have ruled out working with the far right to form a government.

But the result is still a political earthquake as it would represent the first time in Germany’s post-World War II history that a far-right party has won a state election.

The SPD looked to have scored between 6.5 and 7 percent in Thuringia, and between 7.5 and 8.5 percent in Saxony.

‘Historic success’

