Landmark victory for far-right AfD party in German state election in Thuringia

Germany's far-right AfD party took between 30.5 percent and 33.5 percent of the vote in elections in the eastern state of Thuringia, according to exit polls, marking the first time in Germany’s post-World War II history that an extreme-right party has won a state election. The conservative CDU came in second place with around 24.5 percent of the vote.

Germany’s far-right AfD won a landmark first regional vote on Sunday in the former East German state of Thuringia, exit polls showed, in a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of national elections in 2025.

The AfD took between 30.5 and 33.5 percent of the vote in Thuringia, according to exit polls, with the conservative CDU in second place at around 24.5 percent.

The AfD was also neck-and-neck with the CDU for first place in the neighbouring state of Saxony, which also held a regional election on Sunday, the polls showed.

The AfD is unlikely to come to power in either state because other parties have ruled out working with the far right to form a government.

But the result is still a political earthquake as it would represent the first time in Germany’s post-World War II history that a far-right party has won a state election.

The SPD looked to have scored between 6.5 and 7 percent in Thuringia, and between 7.5 and 8.5 percent in Saxony.

‘Historic success’

Read also:
German court convicts far-right politician Bjoern Hoecke for using Nazi slogan
Germany's Scholz vows to increase deportations after visit to Solingen mass stabbing site
Germany deports Afghan nationals for first time since Taliban takeover

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.