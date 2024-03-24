Landmarks across the globe mark Earth Hour

STORY: Paris, Sydney, Tokyo and Hong Kong also joined landmarks around the world in marking Earth Hour.

The initiative, coordinated by the conservation group World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), encourages iconic landmarks to power down for one hour, emphasizing the collective commitment to fostering a zero-carbon lifestyle and sustainable development.

Originating in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has evolved into a widespread movement, spanning more than 180 countries and territories worldwide.