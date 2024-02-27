Landslide in Bolivia destroys homes, buries crops

STORY: The mudslide covered the entire village of Laquina, in the department of Cochabamba, and buried 30 houses, a farm, vehicles and crops in mud.

The disaster occurred after the dam of a nearby lagoon burst, sending torrents of mud down the mountainside and flooding everything in its path.

Authorities said 40 families lost their homes but no fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, in the Andean region of Potosi, heavy rains over the weekend caused rivers to burst their banks, leaving streets covered in dirt, stones and mud and more than 400 homes destroyed.