Landslide in southern Philippines buries two buses, injures 11

MANILA (Reuters) - A landslide triggered by heavy rains in a southern Philippine province buried two buses, injuring at least 11 people, disaster officials said on Wednesday.

The landslide happened on Tuesday night outside a gold mining site in the town of Maco in the province of Davao de Oro where the buses were picking up employees, mining operator Apex Mining said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board the buses.

Those injured, including one in critical condition, were taken to a hospital, Maco town's disaster agency said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The disaster agency also issued evacuation orders in five villages in Maco, located on the island of Mindanao.

A northeast monsoon and a trough of low pressure has brought rains in southern Mindanao region from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, resulting in deadly floods and landslides, data from the national disaster agency show.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Himani Sarkar)