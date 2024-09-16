Right lane of causeway closed

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Warns What Laura Loomer Really Wants From Donald Trump: ‘It’s Terrifying’
Sarah Matthews slammed far-right conspiracy theorist Loomer as the "ultimate sycophant" who is "clearly angling" for one thing.
- The Daily Beast
Hillary Clinton Calls Out Elon Musk for Threatening to ‘Rape’ Taylor Swift
As a listener, you could tell host Kara Swisher got excited when Hillary Clinton brought up Elon Musk’s unhinged attack on Taylor Swift during the latest episode of her podcast On. “Please comment on that,” Swisher implored Clinton after she mentioned that Donald Trump “had his alter ego Elon Musk say something really rotten and creepy about” Swift following her big endorsement of Kamala Harris. “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk tweeted on d
- HuffPost
Elon Musk Faces Firestorm Over ‘Appalling’ Assassination ‘Joke’ About Biden, Harris
The billionaire X owner posted, deleted and then tried to spin what was slammed as a "dangerous" hot take on the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump.
- Hello!
Inside Prince Harry's two royal inheritances as he receives last payment on 40th birthday
The Duke of Sussex inherited trust funds from his late mother and his late great-grandmother on milestone birthdays
- HuffPost
'He Knows He's Going Down': George Conway Warns Of 'Desperate' Trump's Next Move
The longtime Trump critic said the former president's inner circle has "lost control."
- Hello!
Prince William and Princess Kate join King Charles with unexpected birthday message to Prince Harry
Prince William and Princess Kate joined King Charles in marking Prince Harry's 40th birthday with an unexpected message. Discover more here...
- Elle
The Real Reason Matthew Perry Wasn't Honoured During The 2024 Emmy Awards:
Emmys viewers flocked to X to question why Matthew Perry—who died in October 2023—wasn't included in the In Memoriam segment.
- Business Insider
Peter Thiel predicts the 2024 election won't be close: 'One side is simply going to collapse'
The right-wing tech billionaire Peter Thiel said that the "Kamala bubble" might burst, or Trump voters might become demotivated.
- HuffPost UK
Here's What Jeremy Allen White Actually Said During His Censored Emmys Acceptance Speech
The Bear was among the big winners at this year's Emmys ceremony.
- The Canadian Press
Days of preparation and one final warning. How Kamala Harris got ready for her big debate moment
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was almost time for the presidential debate, but Kamala Harris’ staff thought there was one more thing she needed to know. So less than an hour before the vice president left her Philadelphia hotel, two communications aides got her on the phone for one of the strangest briefings of her political career.
- People
Shakira Leaves Miami Nightclub Stage After Attendee Appears to Film Up Her Skirt During Star-Studded Video Shoot
The Colombian superstar was filming a video at LIV with Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons and Danna Paola
- FTW Outdoors
49ers fans couldn't believe a ref outran their secondary on Justin Jefferson's 97-yard touchdown catch
When J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending injury before his rookie year even had a chance to get started, it was reasonable to assume that the Vikings were going to take a major step back in 2024. Well, Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson apparently had other plans.…
- FTW Outdoors
Tom Brady's brutal honesty about a Cowboys receiver was his best Fox broadcast moment so far
Tom Brady got plenty of criticism for his first NFL game on the air with Fox, and rightfully so. He seemed nervous and his speech was stilted. But he improved in Week 2 with the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints broadcast, and there was one momen
- HuffPost
Ex-RNC Chair Exposes The Key Trump Error That Could Doom His Campaign
Michael Steele explained why the former president's strategy will likely fail.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
These LIV Golf players are being relegated, including a former Masters champion
The 2024 LIV Golf regular season is in the books, and that means i
- People
Infant Found with 50 Rat Bites Nearly Died from Blood Loss. His Father Was Just Convicted
The 6-month-old child is "permanently disfigured" from the injuries, according to authorities
- People
Bryan and Sarah Baeumler's 4 Children: All About Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln and Josephine
Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler share two sons, Quintyn and Lincoln, and two daughters, Charlotte and Josephine, together
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers New Trade Acquisition Was the Right Call
One trade that the Edmonton Oilers made this off season was without a doubt a huge slam dunk.
- Business Insider
Russia is furious over reports that a commander sent his best drone operators to die as infantrymen because they criticized him
Dmitry "Goodwin" Lysakovsky and Sergei "Ernest" Gritsai recorded a video saying that their commander had sent them to die after they argued with him.
- Yahoo News Canada
'Bring it back': 'Schitt's Creek' fans go absolutely wild as cast reunites to close out Emmy Awards
Co-hosts Dan and Eugene Levy, along with Canadian co-stars Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara, had Schitt's Creek fans in their feelings during Sunday's Emmy Awards.