All lanes closed due to crash on I-264 W ramp to I-64 W
All lanes closed due to crash on I-264 W ramp to I-64 W
All lanes closed due to crash on I-264 W ramp to I-64 W
The video shows testing of the aircraft launch system on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy, the Navy's second Ford-class supercarrier.
LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car on Sunday. The four-year-old boy remained in critical condition at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital after being transported to the St. Petersburg, Fla., facility by medical helicopter, Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release. "Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to re
TORONTO — More than 21,000 Toyota vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to flaws in the rear axle that may cause a vehicle crash, says the auto manufacturer. The company is recalling its 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tacoma due to manufacturing flaws in the rear axle assembly that could cause certain nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off. Toyota says in a news release this could cause a part to separate from the axle and affect the car's stability and brake performance, increasing the risk
Aries, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, found her way to Michigan's Hounds Town Metro Detroit after jumping out of her owner's car window following the crash
Ford, BMW, Chrysler and Mercedes-Benz were among automakers with vehicles recalled last week by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
EDMONTON — Officers have found a stolen car used to flee a deadly hit-and-run following a high-speed police chase on the weekend, and they continue to search for a suspect. The Honda Civic was recovered early this morning outside Edmonton. A 45-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt during the chase, and she got out to check on the damage. Police say the pursuit began after RCMP in Beaumont, just south of Edmonton, tried to arrest a su
Tesla has been slashing prices. Ford just cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E, too, plus it cut back production of its electric pickup. And General Motors is thinking about bringing back plug-in hybrids, arguably a step back from EVs.
With today's high interest rates and inflated MSRPs, buying a new car, truck or SUV is not a decision to take lightly. In a challenging market like this one, it's all about getting as much bang for...
This article takes a look at the 14 best-used cars for retirees to buy in 2024. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on driving into retirement, you may go to 5 Best Used Cars for Retirees to Buy in 2024. Driving into Retirement If you’re entering retirement or are already retired, it’s very […]
Shares of legacy automakers have outpaced their electric counterparts over the last few weeks, as investors respond to company decisions to prioritize higher-margin, gas-powered models instead of pure battery vehicles. Automakers, including Ford Motor , General Motors, Mercedes, have scaled back on their ambitious EV plans. Electric vehicle demand has slowed of late, suggesting the transition away from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles will take longer than expected.
Kaidan Marley Coke, 7, crawled under a Dodge Ram when the driver of the vehicle, who had no idea he was there, pulled out of the space, police said.
A pedestrian is in the hospital, with serious injuries, after they were hit by a vehicle outside of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Tuesday morning.
Field Test, 2003 LINGENFELTER Z06, and No Reserve 1988 Z51 4+3 Nash.
A panel of experts found a number of faults in Boeing safety management systems, including a culture of confusion among employees.
The owner received permission from the fuel company to have the supercar painted in its famous colors.
A top concerns is whether to invest in private charging stations, or rely on shared infrastructure.
What law enforcement found inside the vehicle could cause the man trouble.
If the open road (or maybe the side streets on the way to pick up the kids from band practice) calls to you, you might want to invest in a set of spiffy new wheels. Whether you're looking for a family...
When it comes to safety culture at Boeing, there is a “disconnect” between senior management and workers, and employees responsible for checking the company's planes question whether they can raise issues without fear of retaliation, according to a panel of outside experts. The aviation-industry and government experts also said safety training and procedures at Boeing are constantly changing, leading to confusion among employees. The comments were contained in a report Monday to the Federal Avia
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's police oversight agency is investigating the death Monday of a motorist who fled from Halifax police and crashed his vehicle in the Hammonds Plains area. The Serious Incident Response Team has issued a statement saying preliminary information suggests RCMP and Halifax Regional Police were looking for a male suspect when they learned he was in the Tantallon area. Soon after the RCMP located the vehicle in Hammonds Plains and attempted to make a traffic stop, the male suspe