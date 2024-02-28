All lanes closed due to crash on I-264 W ramp to I-64 W

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — More than 21,000 Toyota vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to flaws in the rear axle that may cause a vehicle crash, says the auto manufacturer. The company is recalling its 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tacoma due to manufacturing flaws in the rear axle assembly that could cause certain nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off. Toyota says in a news release this could cause a part to separate from the axle and affect the car's stability and brake performance, increasing the risk