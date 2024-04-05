Lang to continue as deputy mayor

BROCKTON – James Lang has announced his intention to continue to serve the municipality as Brockton’s deputy mayor.

During the March 26 council meeting, Lang declared a conflict on the report by Clerk Fiona Hamilton regarding his verbal, but not written (as specified in the Ontario Municipal Act) resignation at the March 5 meeting.

In the “new business” portion of the March 26 meeting, Lang read a prepared statement saying, in part, that when council met three weeks previously, “less than 24 hours before that meeting I was hand-delivered a document with ‘findings’… I made an emotionally-driven decision to remove myself.”

He went on to say, “Without time to seek any personal legal advice, I woke the next morning to learn via a text message from a business owner and friend of mine that I was restricted from the Walkerton Community Centre and grounds for a period of one year. Later that day, two hours prior to our final Walkerton Capitals home game, I was again hand-delivered a letter stating just that, and further, that I would not be allowed to attend our final game.”

He said he then received many phone calls and messages from “supporters and the recreation community who were extremely upset and rightfully so… for my decision to remove myself, as well as council’s decision.”

Lang said he tried to accept it until he read in this newspaper a report that council had passed a motion “to take recreation away from me for one year – ultimately, what I do every day.”

He noted the decision impacts the future of the junior hockey club, the time he spends volunteering, and the “progress in which I and we’ve invested into the long-term goals for recreation, and the biggest one is the space that I spend the most time at with my family, friends and my two boys as they learn to skate.”

His statement continued, “I will say, as per the R-Zone policy, I was wrong and I made a mistake. The reason that I am allowed to speak tonight, staff, through policy, made a mistake which, in turn, I believe council made a mistake. I will maintain to speak to my integrity and uphold my reputation for my time on council.”

Lang concluded by saying he plans to continue to work towards his vision for Brockton, and to “earning back the trust and working relationship of my fellow councillors and, most importantly, be the voice I was asked to be for the ratepayers… of Brant, Greenock and Walkerton.

“I have learned in the past three weeks that feelings hurt quickly and that silence isn’t empty, it’s full of answers.”

Immediately following Lang’s statement, council went into closed session, at the conclusion of which Mayor Chris Peabody made only the standard statement about staff receiving instruction from council on certain matters.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times