Lansdowne partnership lost money again last fiscal year

CBC
·2 min read
TD Place at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park is seen in this drone image taken Jan. 18, 2024. (Michel Aspirot/CBC - image credit)
TD Place at Ottawa's Lansdowne Park is seen in this drone image taken Jan. 18, 2024. (Michel Aspirot/CBC - image credit)

The Lansdowne partnership has racked up another year of losses and is counting on lower financial distributions in the years to come.

In its annual report, the partnership between the city and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) reported a net loss of $9.2 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. That's almost precisely the same as the previous fiscal year.

The new results, together with next year's budget and updated economic assumptions, prompted the partnership to update its fiscal forecast for the years ahead. It now foresees a reduction in distributions of $4.6 million over the 40-year life of the agreement.

The forecast is based on the current partnership, not the planned Lansdowne 2.0 project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The partnership has posted net losses every year since it started operations a decade ago. It has never paid out a distribution to the city, and it is not expected to ever do so. Under the existing agreement, distributions are paid to OSEG before the city.

More events boosted revenue

According to the annual report, which will be presented to council's finance and corporate services committee next week, the partnership actually increased its revenues by four per cent to $59.5 million last fiscal year.

That comes amid full retail leasing and an increased number of events, though the poor performance of the Ottawa Redblacks negatively affected the results. Overall, the increased revenue helped the partnership earn positive operating income, but higher interest rates for the partnership's debt burden helped drive the bottom line into the red.

The city and OSEG have both argued that the financial difficulties of the current partnership underline the need for a new agreement. They are both supporting the Landsdowne 2.0 project, which foresees a new event centre, new north stadium stands and two residential towers.

ADVERTISEMENT

They argue that the current arena and stadium are at the end of their useful life and will make it difficult to attract events.

Ottawa's auditor general has estimated that the Lansdowne 2.0 project could cost $493 million.

Latest Stories

  • Quebec snowbirds fleeing Sunshine State in droves due to high costs, weak loonie

    Many Quebec snowbirds living in Florida are listing their properties for sale, citing the high cost of living and an unfavourable exchange rate due to the declining value of the Canadian dollar. Jasmin Gosselin has been escaping Quebec's freezing temperatures for over 20 years, seeking refuge in his Boynton Beach condo, nestled in the Sunshine State. But his comfort doesn't come at the expense of his convictions. Gosselin has recently decided to sell his condo, citing U.S. President Donald Trump

  • Chinese AI Upstart Sparks $1 Trillion Market Rout After Trump Hyped AI Megadeal

    A Chinese artificial intelligence startup’s latest AI model spooked markets Monday, leaving U.S. and European technology stocks on track for a $1 trillion wipeout, a week after President Donald Trump threw his weight behind a $500 billion private sector investment in AI infrastructure. DeepSeek’s latest AI model topped Apple’s App Store charts over the weekend, challenging the dominance of Silicon Valley giants like ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and leading to concerns that some of America’s largest publ

  • Tech stocks shake as a Chinese competitor threatens to topple their AI domination; Nvidia down 13%

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street's superstars are tumbling Monday as a competitor from China threatens to upend the artificial-intelligence frenzy that's helped them make so much money.

  • Warren Buffett: 10 Things Poor People Waste Money On

    Warren Buffett, one of the most successful investors in the world, has a reputation for his simple financial wisdom. His advice is certainly worth listening to, especially if it helps you avoid making...

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks On The TSX Yielding Up To 6.3%

    As the Canadian market navigates the implications of new U.S. policy directions, particularly concerning tariffs and energy reforms, the TSX index has shown resilience with a positive trajectory since Inauguration Day. Amidst this backdrop of economic uncertainty and evolving policies, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for investors seeking steady income and potential growth, especially those yielding up to 6.3%.

  • People Are Revealing The Biggest Financial Myths That Folks Still Believe, And Is Actually Hurting Them In Today’s Economy

    Here's what folks think you actually need to know about saving, spending, and investing.

  • DeepSeek Buzz Puts Tech Shares on Track for $1 Trillion Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek’s latest AI model sparked a $1 trillion rout in US and European technology stocks, as investors questioned bloated valuations for some of America’s biggest companies.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will C

  • 4 Things Warren Buffett Would Likely Do After a Stock Market Crash

    The stock market is a mercurial beast. No matter how smart and prepared you are, you will still, at some point in your investing journey, find yourself totally gobsmacked by the goings-on of the...

  • Woman Says Brother Is ‘Aggravated’ After She Won’t Co-Sign for His Luxury Car: He ‘Has Put Himself into Debt’

    He has “wasted so much money on different cars” over the years the woman shared in a recent Reddit post

  • Use Your TFSA, Earn $145.58 Each Month in Tax-Free Income

    Are you looking to create some more income but don't have the time? Use your TFSA and make some every month! The post Use Your TFSA, Earn $145.58 Each Month in Tax-Free Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Stocks Estimated To Be Undervalued By Up To 49.9%

    Amidst a backdrop of optimism fueled by potential tariff relief and enthusiasm for AI developments, global markets have seen major indices reaching new highs, with growth stocks notably outperforming value shares. As investors navigate these buoyant conditions, identifying undervalued stocks becomes crucial; such opportunities often arise when market sentiment overlooks the intrinsic value of certain companies despite broader economic trends.

  • Analyst Says Tesla (TSLA) is Facing ‘Headwinds from All Fronts’

    We recently published a list of Top 10 AI News You Shouldn’t Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stands against other top AI news you shouldn’t miss. All everyone could talk about in the technical AI landscape these days is DeepSeek-R1, a Chinese open-source LLM […]

  • Nasdaq drops 3% as China's AI push rattles Big Tech

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit over one-week lows on Monday, as the surging popularity of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model knocked shares of chipmaker Nvidia and other companies benefiting from investments into the technology. Chinese startup DeepSeek has rolled out a free assistant it says uses cheaper chips and less data, seemingly challenging a widespread bet in financial markets that AI will drive demand along a supply chain from chipmakers to data centers. Nvidia, whose chips are the top choice for powering AI applications, dropped 11.7%, while a gauge of semiconductor stocks dropped 6.5%.

  • I’m 57 with a $1.3M portfolio and ready to walk away from work. Can I retire now on a comfortable income?

    Do you have a significant investment portfolio in your 50s? Don’t assume that it’s enough to generate a comfortable retirement income.

  • Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains

    These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades. The post Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Long-Term Gains appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Economists expecting sixth straight — but more modest — rate cut from Bank of Canada

    TORONTO — Economic forecasts suggest the Bank of Canada will likely lower its key policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday in light of recent inflation and jobs data, bringing it down to three per cent.

  • Is Shopify (SHOP) the Best SaaS Stock to Invest In?

    We recently published a list of 10 Best SaaS Stocks to Invest In. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) stands against other best SaaS stocks to invest in. Mobile devices are now running more sophisticated and complicated software applications, which supports improving demand for SaaS solutions that […]

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Offering Up To 5.9% Yield

    As global markets react to political developments and economic shifts, U.S. stocks have been marching toward record highs, buoyed by optimism around trade policies and advancements in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Amidst this backdrop of growth and change, investors are increasingly drawn to dividend stocks that offer stable income streams, especially as they navigate the complexities of a dynamic market environment.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should ‘Keep Owning’ Energy Transfer (ET) 7% Dividend Yield Stock

    We recently published a list of im Cramer is Talking About These 10 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) stands against other stocks that Jim Cramer is talking about. Jim Cramer in a latest program on CNBC discussed the reasons behind the recent market […]

  • Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class or Rich

    In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...