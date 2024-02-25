Advertisement

Lantern Festival sparks colourful celebrations

BBC
·2 min read
Artists performing during a fishing Lantern Festival in Luyang Village, Dajijia Street, Huang-Bohai New District, Yantai, eastern China's Shandong province
Performers took to the streets in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province

Dazzling displays of lanterns have been lighting up the skies to mark the end of Lunar New Year celebrations and hail the coming of spring.

The Lantern Festival is held two weeks after Lunar New Year, which was on 12 February this year and ushered in the Year of the Dragon.

The new year, and subsequent Lantern Festival, is typically celebrated in parts of Asia, including China, South Korea and Vietnam, as well as in diaspora communities around the world.

As well as with the traditional lighting of lanterns, this weekend's festival also saw firework displays, night markets and entertainment from dancers and performers.

People look at light installations as part of Lantern Festival in Beijing, China
Colourful displays of lanterns have been seen across China, including here in Beijing
People release Kongmin lanterns to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Chongqing, China
Red sky lanterns ascend to the sky in Chongqing, China
People perform a dragon dance amid fireworks in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province of China
A dragon dance is performed amid fireworks in China's Guizhou Province, as the Year of the Dragon celebrations come to an end
Folk artists and children parade with fish lanterns in Sanming, Fujian Province, China
Fish lanterns are paraded in Sanming, Fujian Province, by performers and children
People perform a dragon dance during Cap Go Meh festival on the occasion of the last day for Lunar New Year of the Dragon celebrations, at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, on February 24, 2024
A dragon dance is performed on the last day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia as part of the Cap Go Meh festival
Performers carry a sedan chair made with palm and jump on a fire - a traditional custom for the Lantern Festival in Putian, Fujian Province
Performers carry a sedan chair as they jump on a fire - part of a traditional custom carried out during the festival in Putian, Fujian Province, China
A visitor is silhouetted while passing by the statue of a dragon for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations in Banting, Malaysia
A dragon statue is lit up in Banting, Malaysia, for the weekend's festival
People parade with frog-shaped lanterns during the Qima Festival on February 23, 2024 in Nanchong, Sichuan Province of China. Local people have the tradition to send frog lanterns to the river bank ahead of the Lantern Festival to wish for good health and safety
Frog-shaped lanterns - like these seen in Nanchong, Sichuan Province, China - are sent to the river bank ahead of the festival, in a wish for good health
A woman takes pictures of colourful lanterns set up at Hong Kong Velodrome Park
The lanterns come in all shapes and sizes - as shown by these set up at Hong Kong Velodrome Park

All images subject to copyright