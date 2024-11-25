Site Laos 1

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
From 'Canada is lost' to 'Just a dad at a concert': Canadians react as Trudeau attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while riots shake Montreal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen enjoying the pop star’s hits as she brought her Eras Tour to Toronto for a second weekend.
- People
Taylor Swift Struggles Through Tears While Speaking to Fans at Final Toronto Eras Tour Performance: 'It's Not Even the Last Show'
The 14-time Grammy winner, who performed six sold-out shows at Rogers Centre, will now head to Vancouver to end her tour
- TVLine.com
The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco Reunite, Five Years After Series Finale — See Photo
It’s an early Saturnalia miracle! Five years after CBS’ The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 12-season run, series stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco (aka Sheldon and Penny) reunited Friday in New York City, where Parsons currently stars in the Broadway production Our Town. “I surprised him,” Cuoco wrote on her Instagram story, along with …
- The Daily Beast
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Tacky’ Polo Show Derided by Friends and Execs
“It’s hilarious, but not in a good way” Former friends of Prince Harry who played polo with him in their younger years have told the Daily Beast they have been left in “appalled hysterics” by the new trailer for his and Meghan Markle’s “tacky” new Netflix show about polo. One Hollywood executive has cautioned the couple are “running out of last chances” to prove they can make compelling TV that is not about themselves, and speculated their futures may lie in social media influencing. The trailer
- Elle
Angelina Jolie and Akala Are Reportedly 'Just Friends'
Multiple sources shut down rumors that Angelina Jolie is dating British rapper Akala after photos of the two together in Venice were published.
- Elle
Hailey Bieber Wears Black Coat for a No Pants Look On 28th Birthday
Hailey Bieber turned 28-years-old and she celebrated with a group of friends and some delicious martinis, wearing no shirt under her leather coat.
- Hello!
Demi Moore's real personality revealed as co-star opens up about working with her
Margaret Qualley plays a younger version of Demi Moore in The Substance
- People
Kylie Kelce Shares Daughters' Sweet Reaction to Seeing Their Grandma Donna Kelce in Hallmark Movie “Christmas on Call”
Donna, who is mom to NFL superstars Travis and Jason Kelce, makes her acting debut in the holiday movie, which premiered on Nov. 22
- People
Lizzo Shows Off Her Weight Loss as She and Her Mom Rock Matching Braided Hairstyles: She ‘Ate Me Up’
The singer spent time with her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson in a video posted on Instagram on Nov. 22
- Hello!
Warning issued at Prince William and Princess Kate's London royal home
A warning was issued on Sunday at Prince William and Princess Kate's London royal home due to poor weather. Get more details here...
- Deadline
Tim Robbins Credits One Man For “The Shawshank Redemption” Finding Its Audience
It is 30 years since The Shawshank Redemption debuted, but it remains as beloved as ever, and its star Tim Robbins credits one man for its survival – Ted Turner. In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Robbins rails against algorithms dictating our viewing habits and cites his 1994 film about the fates of prison …
- BuzzFeed
My Stomach Hurts From Laughing At These Hilarious Job Tweets From Last Week
"I accidentally told my boss I loved him while getting off the phone so if anyone needs me I’ll be walking directly into the ocean."
- CNN
Cher ‘shocked’ to discover her legal name when she applied to change it
Cher recalls a curious interlude from her rich and many-chaptered history in her new book “Cher: The Memoir, Part One.”
- FTW Outdoors
Taylor Swift's surprise songs from Night 5 of the Eras Tour in Toronto, including the Cassandra and Mad Woman mashup
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continued on Friday night in Toronto with the fifth of nine total shows in Canada. The now 14-time Grammy winner has been touring almost non-stop for the entire year, and at each show she adds two "surprise songs"
- Hello!
Amanda Holden displays toned abs in tiny crop top and mermaid skirt
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden hosted the Royal Variety performance last night alongside Alan Carr - see her incredible outfit
- InStyle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Planning a New Family Addition
The king made the comment during his latest solo appearance.
- Variety
‘The Simpsons’ Milhouse Star Pamela Hayden on Why She’s Leaving After Sunday’s Episode: ‘It Was a Tough Decision, But the Right One’
Everything’s still coming up Milhouse for Pamela Hayden. The actress, who has voiced Bart’s best friend on “The Simpsons” for 35 years, is retiring after Sunday night’s episode, “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes.” But Hayden said she has no regrets in parting ways with the long-running show. “How many actors can …
- People
Ariana Grande Grabs Her “Wicked” Costar Cynthia Erivo’s Fingernail in Viral Video and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It
Fans have flocked to social media to comment on the moment, which has also inspired a series of memes
- People
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Have Wholesome 'BFF' Moment on “The Morning Show” Set: 'Work Just Hits Different'
Witherspoon shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip of some on set bonding with her costar on Nov. 22
- Hello!
Countess Spencer reveals 'challenging' house move update amid divorce
Countess Karen Spencer has revealed an update on her 'challenging' house move amid her divorce from Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer - details