Laos methanol poisonings latest: Parents of killed British tourist pay tribute to ‘beautiful daughter’

The family of a “talented” British lawyer who is among six tourists to have died in Laos from suspected alcohol poisoning have paid tribute.

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, was confirmed dead on Thursday after becoming unwell in the backpacker hotspot Vang Vieng alongside a number of other young travellers.

Her parents said: “We are devastated by the loss of our beautiful, kind and loving daughter Simone. Simone was one of a kind and had the most wonderful energy and spark for life.

“She was a soul who gave so much to so many and was loved by her family, friends and colleagues.”

An Australian teenager has become the sixth tourist to die, with Holly Bowles, 19, passing away more than a week after falling ill at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which previously said it had given out free shots to around 100 guests on 12 November.

Her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, has also been confirmed dead alongside an American and two Danes, with authorities suspecting that the tourists had consumed alcohol laced with the deadly substance methanol.

Thai police have detained the owner and the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel, while an officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said a “number of people” had been taken in for questioning.

British lawyer Simone White has died after a suspected alcohol poisoning (Squire Patton Boggs/PA Wire)

Simone White’s parents have paid tribute to her “wonderful energy and spark for life” after she was confirmed dead following a suspected alcohol poisoning in Laos.

“Simone has been taken from us too soon, she will be sorely missed by her brother, grandmother and entire family. Our hearts go out to all other families who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Simone White’s parents have said she will be ‘sorely missed’ (Facebook)

Methanol ‘not uncommon’ in home-distilled alcohol

Toxic to humans, only a small amount of methanol is required to cause serious illness, with people reporting hallucinations, convulsions and severe adbominal pain within 24 hours.

However, it is sometimes added to drinks because it is cheaper than alcohol and has been documented in south-east Asia with the manufacture of counterfeit spirits.

Speakingt to the BBC, Christer Hogstrand, a professor of molecular ecotoxicolog at King’s College London points out, it is also “not uncommon in home-distilled alcohol”.

“Methanol is like the alcohol in our drinks – colourless and odourless – but its impact on humans can be deadly,” he explained. “It has a different carbon atom structure which completely changes how humans process it in the body, leading to these potentially fatal consequences.”

In pictures: Tourist town Vang Vieng at centre of alcohol poisoning crisis

Tourists relax at Nana Backpackers Hostel (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Foreign tourists walk in a street near bars in Vang Vieng (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Health officials check documents and ask questions to Nana hostel employees (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Simone White’s friend also hospitalised with ‘methanol poisoning'

Simone White, a solicitor from Orpington in Kent, died after she reportedly fell ill last week while staying in the backpacking hotspot with her friend Bethany Clarke, also from Orpington, who said she had been in hospital after the incident as well.

In a post on a Laos backpacking Facebook group on 16 November, which has since been deleted, Ms Clarke wrote: “Urgent – please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.

“Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

She reportedly added that she was treated at a private hospital where she underwent “many infusions” and spent days recovering. It’s not known if she is still in hospital.

Simone White and her friend fell ill while drinking alcohol in Vang Vieng (Anupam Nath/AP) (AP)

Laotian police detain several people in investigation of tourist deaths

Laotian police have detained the manager and owner of a hostel where two teenage Australian tourists stayed who were poisoned by tainted alcohol, one fatally, in a case that appears to have claimed the lives of at least five people.

An officer at Vang Vieng‘s Tourism Police office, who refused to give his name, told The Associated Press on Friday that a “number of people” had been detained in the case but that no charges have yet been filed. Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which was still operating but not accepting new guests, confirmed that the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.

Tourist police offices are common in Southeast Asia and are set up specifically to help with incidents involving tourists and other foreigners.

Simone White’s law firm pay tribute to ‘talented colleague'

A tribute has been paid to 28-year-old Simone White, from Orpington in south-east London, after she was confirmed dead from suspected alcohol poisoning.

She was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, whose work involves general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm’s website.

In a statement, the law firm said: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

“Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised (our firm’s) values.

“Our thoughts go out to all of Simone’s family, friends and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone. She will be sincerely missed.”

What is methanol, symptoms of methanol poisoning and how can tourists avoid it after Laos deaths?

Six people, including a British backpacker, have died allegedly after drinking tainted alcohol in Laos.

British backpacker and lawyer Simone White, 28, from Orpington in Kent was among those to have died from suspected methanol poisoning after allegedly being served free drinks in Laos‘s Vang Vieng area.

Two Danes, two Australians and an American have also died after being taken to the hospital with similar symptoms.

But what is methanol, and how can tourists avoid it?

What have officials in Laos said?

Landlocked Laos is one of south-east Asia’s poorest nations and a popular tourist destination.

Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.

Officials in Laos have released almost no details about the case, with the government keeping a tight lid on information.

The country is a one-party communist state with no organised opposition.

A woman carries a baby as she walks by the Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos (Anupam Nath/AP) (AP)

How dangerous is methanol?

Methanol is readily absorbed and distributed throughout the body. It is metabolised to formic acid, which is toxic in large concentrations.

The US National Institutes of Health says it is well established that methanol has serious acute toxic effects that occur at high levels of exposure.

The NHS warns that as little as 4ml of methanol can cause hallucinations and blindness.

Half an hour to two hours after consuming methanol symptoms include drowsiness, confusion and irritability. Later symptoms include dizziness, vomiting, severe abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

Severe cases may lead to fast, shallow breathing, then coma and convulsions.

Patients may be given dialysis.

Watch: Young tourists in Laos reveal poisoning fears as six die after consuming ‘tainted’ alcohol

What is methanol?

Methanol, a colourless liquid with a faintly sweet pungent smell, completely mixes with water. It’s very similar to ethanol – the pure form of alcohol in alcoholic drinks.

Unlike ethanol, however, methanol is toxic to humans and is commonly used as a solvent in industrial processes, a precursor for producing formaldehyde and an ingredient in products like antifreeze and fuel.

A precursor for producing formaldehyde and other chemicals.

An ingredient in antifreeze, paint thinners, and fuel.

Bianca Jones reportedly died of ‘brain swelling’ due to methanol

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones died after being evacuated from Vang Vieng for treatment in a Thai hospital.

Australia said “several foreign nationals” had been victims of methanol poisoning.

The US State Department confirmed that an American had died and Denmark’s Foreign Ministry said two of its citizens also died in “the incident in Laos” but neither would comment directly on a link to the methanol poisoning that killed Ms Jones.

Thai authorities confirmed Ms Jones died because of a “brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system”.

Foreign tourists have a drink at a night club at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos (Anupam Nath/AP) (AP)

Friend of two people who died compiles list of those impacted

A Dutch tourist who says two of his friends have died in the suspected methanol poisoning is compiling a list of those impacted.

Arthur is inviting those who believe they have had methanol-contaminated drinks in Vang Vieng to fill out a Google document form he has shared on Facebook groups.

It asks where the person stayed, where they went out drinking and when they were there. Writing in the document, he said: “This collective effort can help identify patterns, provide warnings to others, and potentially hold those responsible accountable.”

Speaking to The Independent, he said: “I will spread my information as soon as I can, thank you for understanding.”

Manager says hostel had handed out 100 shots to guests

Those poisoned in the incident are believed to have been served drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes used by disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, but can cause severe poisoning or death.

Duong Duc Toan, manager of the Nana Backpacker Hostel, said staff were told by other guests that the women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on 13 November, and they arranged transport to a hospital for them.

He said the women had joined more than 100 other guests for free shots of Lao vodka offered by the hostel two days earlier.

He said no other guest reported any issue, adding that the alleged victims had then gone for a night out, returning in the early hours of the morning.

Duong Duc Toan, the manager of Nana Backpack hostel displays a bottle of vodka (AP)

Owner and manager of hostel detained for questioning

An officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said no charges have been filed but a “number of people” have been detained in connection with the case.

Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which is still operating but not accepting new guests, confirmed the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.

No one has been charged with the incident.

Health officials come out of Nana Backpackers hostel (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

London lawyer Simone White among those killed in Laos

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was among a number of people taken to hospital following the incident in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng last week.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed her death on Thursday.

Ms White was a lawyer with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs, whose work involved general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm’s website.

The FCDO also said it was also providing consular assistance to British nationals hospitalised in the incident, as well as their families.

Simone White died after she and a number of other tourists consumed ‘tainted alcohol’ (Facebook)

‘Best friends’ Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones pronounced dead

The death of Australian teenager Holly Bowles comes only a day after her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, died from the same incident in the riverside party town of Van Vieng.

Ms Bowles’ father, Shaun Bowles, told Nine News: “It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.”

Ms Bowles and Ms Jones played for the same suburban Melbourne Australian rules football club, Beaumaris, which posted a statement earlier this week paying tribute to Ms Jones following her death.

“Bianca’s infectious charm and tenacity made her a fondly regarded teammate and friend. Her smile, exuberance and happy nature made her a delight to be around,” the club wrote, adding Ms Jones and Bowles were not only teammates, but best friends.

Holly Bowles and Bianca Jones were ‘best friends’ (BFC)

In a statement posted on social media earlier this morning, UK time, Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong offered her “deepest sympathies” to Ms Bowles’ family and friends and said all Australians would be heartbroken by her passing.

“Just yesterday Holly lost her best friend, Bianca Jones. I know tonight all Australians will be holding both families in our hearts,” Ms Wong said.

“The Australian government will continue to support Holly’s and Bianca’s families, just as we will continue our efforts with local authorities on investigations into this tragedy.

Australian teenager Holly Bowles has become the sixth person to die from suspected methanol poisoning after travelling in Laos.

The 19-year-old’s death in a Thai hospital was confirmed in an Australian government statement this morning and comes a day after her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, died from the same incident in the riverside party town Van Vieng.

British backpacker and lawyer Simone White, 28, was also among those to have died in the suspected methanol poisoning case after allegedly being served free drinks in Laos. An American and two Danes also passed away after being taken to hospital with suspected methanol poisoning.

