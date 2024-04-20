LAPD seeks public's help identifying driver, victims in street takeover hit-and-run

Ruben Vives
·2 min read
Det. Ryan Moreno of the LAPD South Traffic Division, center, speaks at press conference asking for help to ID victim
LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno, center, speaks at press conference Friday to ask for the public's help in identifying the driver and victims involved in a hit-and-run at a street takeover. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information about a South L.A. street takeover where a driver struck several pedestrians, including two women, then fled the scene.

Police are also trying to determine whether one of those women is still alive.

At a Friday morning news conference, LAPD Det. Ryan Moreno said investigators are trying to identify the hit-and-run driver and the pedestrians who were struck during the April 13 takeover, especially a woman who was seen in videos unconscious and bleeding on the ground.

“Some of our investigators ... intercepted some chatter that led us to believe that there's a slight chance that this girl may be dead," Moreno told reporters outside the LAPD South Traffic Division. "We don’t know who she is, where she is or how serious her injuries are."

Read more: Inside L.A.’s deadly street takeover scene: 'A scene of lawlessness'

According to an advisory, the illegal street takeover occurred at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street. The department said the woman was standing in the middle of the street when the driver of an Infiniti G37 struck her and others before fleeing.

The force of the impact knocked the woman to the ground, where she "was seen to be bleeding from the head area and appeared to be unconscious," the advisory read. "Bystanders nearby picked up the pedestrian and transported her away from the scene."

The incident occurred a few miles west from where a 24-year-old woman was killed in a similar accident during a street takeover on Dec. 25, 2022. A 28-year-old man from Orange County was arrested in connection with her death.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

